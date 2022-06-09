Several Meeting Reminders Today

Puffy Fried Bread (Sopapillas) Thaw bread dough. Heat 1- or 2-inches salad oil in a small pan to 375 degrees on a deep-fat frying thermometer. Tear off lumps of dough ¾ inch in diameter, stretched thin, and drop into oil. Cook, turning for about 1 ½ minute or until well browned. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot or reheat on a baking sheet in a 375-degree oven for about 5 minutes. Dip each bite in a mixture of honey heated with butter. Makes about 60.

