Steubenville, KY

Commodity and Food Distribution Planned

By Eric Criswell
 3 days ago

Commodities will be handed out this afternoon from 1:00 – 3:00...

WTVQ

Annual Beer Cheese Festival draws thousands to downtown Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular tradition returned to Winchester this weekend as the 12th annual Beer Cheese Festival kicked off Saturday morning in downtown. Held since 2009, the festival draws the best beer cheese vendors from across the state, all wanting to take home bragging rights. Thousands of people come...
WINCHESTER, KY
wcluradio.com

Best of Barren scam circulating around community

GLASGOW — Several winners named by WCLU Radio and Forever Communications in this year’s “Best of Barren” contest fell victim to at least one scammer Friday who allegedly contacted them and tried to create a plaque for money. The Best of Barren contest ended May 31,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Air ambulance company cuts ribbon on new Somerset base

The Lake Cumberland Regional Airport’s newest tenant is PHI Air Medical, according to a report in the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset. Known by many as one of the two most frequently used air ambulances in the region, PHI has been serving the Lake Cumberland area up until now from either its London or Monticello bases.
SOMERSET, KY
whopam.com

Hepatitis found in small children in Todd, Lyon counties

Mysterious cases of hepatitis in children are being reported in five Kentucky counties, including two in the Pennyrile region. The Department of Public Health confirmed six cases of the illness in the commonwealth yesterday between the ages of 8 months and 4 years old. Officials say there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade, and Bourbon counties, while Jefferson County has two possible cases.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Group campaigning to stop resort from coming to Red River Gorge

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. — A group has started a fundraising campaign to protest a resort development for the Red River Gorge. The proposal was first discussed nearly three years ago and includes a restaurant, distillery and room for live performances. It is set to go up right off of...
SLADE, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Puffy Fried Bread (Sopapillas) by Charlotte Conley

Puffy Fried Bread (Sopapillas) Thaw bread dough. Heat 1- or 2-inches salad oil in a small pan to 375 degrees on a deep-fat frying thermometer. Tear off lumps of dough ¾ inch in diameter, stretched thin, and drop into oil. Cook, turning for about 1 ½ minute or until well browned. Drain on paper towels. Serve hot or reheat on a baking sheet in a 375-degree oven for about 5 minutes. Dip each bite in a mixture of honey heated with butter. Makes about 60.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

2022 Perry County Fair event schedule announced

The event schedule for the 2022 Perry County Fair was recently announced. Each year during the fair, people in attendance are able to enjoy free events, activities and music, in addition to multiple food vendors and locally made crafts. Local officials said they are glad to bring the fair back...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Developer planning retail center for Columbia

A Louisville developer plans to construct a retail center between Dohoney Trace and Burkesville Road with hopes of locating at least six businesses on the property. Florence Browne of Gant Hill and Associates, LLC, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Louisville, was in Columbia late last week on behalf of her client, Keystone Development, LLC.
COLUMBIA, KY
News Enterprise

Kentucky Moonshine Festival happens Saturday

Radcliff will be full of knives, moonshine and music Saturday as the Kentucky Moonshine Festival begins. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 92 Bourbon Trace in what some have labeled as Radcliff’s “bourbon and blade district.” The event features live music from Juggernaut Jug Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and the Kentucky Cowhands. Food trucks and other vendors will be on-site during the festival. Also included is a knife show and, of course, moonshine.
RADCLIFF, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Beaumont Inn Changes Hands, But Stays In Dedman Family

Editor’s Note: The Beaumont Inn’s new owners outline their plans for the historic attraction in next week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. One of Mercer County’s biggest attractions is changing hands. After more than a century, Chuck and Helen Dedman and their family are selling the Beaumont Inn. However, the Beaumont will remain in the Dedman family. Former Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman, his wife Kathy and family have purchased the historic inn. Chuck and Milward Dedman are cousins.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County keeps “Mayberry” feel but skyrockets growth

GLASGOW, Ky. –Not that long ago, Barren County was seen as a sleepy county. Fast forward about a decade, and the rural feeling hasn’t changed a bit. However, the population size, small business and large business growth are booming. Judge Executive Michael Hale says that about a decade...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Levi Jackson Pool Is Back Open

Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park’s Pool is back open after rehabilitating the facility. Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director with City of London Tourism said there were structural and mechanical problems, so they called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced. With $200,000 in funding from the City of London Tourism, the pool, along with all the pumps, the water lines and the chemical system were rehabilitated. They also replaced the grading along the pool and did some work on the slides. Williams said this is the only public community pool in the area and draws crowds from other areas and well. He said last weekend they were sold out with about 30% of Laurel County residents and the remainder from out of county or out of state. The pool is open from 12-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.
LONDON, KY
KFVS12

5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Health confirms six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis in children in Kentucky. A spokesperson says there is at least one case in Todd, Lyon, Meade and Bourbon counties. Jefferson County has two possible cases. Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver....
KENTUCKY STATE

