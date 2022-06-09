Kettman named Safe Passage executive director

Mr. Roger Lee Taylor, age 65, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on March 5, 1957 in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was the loving son of, Wesley Lee Taylor, Sr., whom preceded him in death and Dorothy Irene (Napier) Taylor of Madison, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana where he attended the Switzerland County High School. Roger was united in marriage to Lois Jean Cable in 1977 in Henryville, Indiana. This union was blessed with two sons, Jody and Brandon. Roger was a former employee for the Plastic Molding Factory in East Enterprise, Indiana for several years and Rumpke Services for four years. He later worked in HVAC for Henry Fuller for several years. Roger was later employed for the Town of Vevay for eight years. Roger was a member of the National Rifle Association and attended Riverview Baptist Church. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, as well as, bird watching and collecting antiques. Roger passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence.
