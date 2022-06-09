ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Kettman named Safe Passage executive director

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESVILLE, IN — Cari Kettman has been named the new executive director of Safe Passage following unanimous approval by the non-profit organization’s Board of Directors. She replaces Jane Yorn, who announced earlier this year her intent to retire after leading Safe Passage for 11 years. Yorn is also one of the...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

The Friendship State Bank celebrates growth in Batesville

BATESVILLE, IN — The Friendship State Bank recently welcomed new team members and added more space to its Batesville location. “The Batesville community has relied on Friendship for the past 14 years. It was time to make more room and add more comfort for those we serve,” said Chris Meyer, Friendship President and CEO. “We want you to feel at home when you come into our offices – from the physical space to our employees who welcome you.”
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Reid Health formally breaks ground on new Brookville facility

BROOKVILLE, IN — After two delays caused by inclement weather in November 2021 and January 2022, Reid Health broke ground Friday morning to formally mark the beginning of construction of its new office building along State Road 101 north of Brookville. Community leaders and representatives of Indiana’s two US...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

More than 100 entries will take part in Bicentennial parade

GREENSBURG, IN — More than 100 entries will wind their way through the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial Parade on Saturday. The bicentennial parade steps off at 10 am. The lineup will start at 9 am on North Broadway Street at KB Foods. The route begins near 4th and Broadway streets,...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Mr. Roger Lee Taylor

Mr. Roger Lee Taylor, age 65, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on March 5, 1957 in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was the loving son of, Wesley Lee Taylor, Sr., whom preceded him in death and Dorothy Irene (Napier) Taylor of Madison, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana where he attended the Switzerland County High School. Roger was united in marriage to Lois Jean Cable in 1977 in Henryville, Indiana. This union was blessed with two sons, Jody and Brandon. Roger was a former employee for the Plastic Molding Factory in East Enterprise, Indiana for several years and Rumpke Services for four years. He later worked in HVAC for Henry Fuller for several years. Roger was later employed for the Town of Vevay for eight years. Roger was a member of the National Rifle Association and attended Riverview Baptist Church. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, as well as, bird watching and collecting antiques. Roger passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence.
VEVAY, IN
Betty Jean (Sturgill) Benning

Betty Jean (Sturgill) Benning, 81, of Aurora, Indiana passed away peacefully Sunday May 29, 2022 in Florence, Kentucky surrounded by her family. She was born December 30, 1940 in Eolia, Kentucky daughter of the late Winfrey R. Sturgill and Elizabeth (Bowman) Sturgill. Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Aurora and belonged to the Ladies Aid. Betty enjoyed fishing with the love of her life, her husband Wayne. She loved cooking, baking, country music. Elvis Presley was one of her favorite performers. She also enjoyed planting flowers and growing a vegetable garden that she did a lot of canning from. More of her hobbies included crosswords, word search, reading magazines, embroidery, crocheting, sewing dresses for her granddaughters and quilting. She liked going to Friendship when she could and loved to go play bingo! She was feisty, beautiful, said many funny things that made us laugh and we have great memories of her. Betty will be greatly missed and she was deeply loved by her family.
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Boys golf season ends at regional

The boys high school golf season came to an end for all area athletes Thursday. No local team nor individual qualified for the state finals from the Providence or Muncie Central Regionals. On the Champions Pointe course at the Providence Regional, Greensburg was the only full team which competed and...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

NWS confirms tornado hit Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, IN — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado caused damage on Wednesday afternoon in Rush County. The EF-1 twister with peak winds of 100 mph was on the ground for nearly 10 miles between 4:08 and 4:28 pm. The roof of the Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
EIAC Softball, Baseball All-Conference and All-Sports champs

The EIAC has announced its all-conference softball and baseball selections for 2022. For softball, Franklin County’s Brooke Stang and Connersville’s Sara Ruble were named co-MVPs. Joining them on the all-conference list are:. Connersville- Baylie Spurlock, Shelby Wolski, Carmen Ruble and McKenna Lucas. East Central- Payge Callahan, Lexi Hatmaker,...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Pair arrested on dealing meth charges

WESTPORT, IN — Two people were arrested in Westport this week on dealing methamphetamine charges. Investigators say 45-year-old Patrick Creech and 32-year-old Heavenly Spurlock of Osgood were rounded up Tuesday evening at Creech’s home on Main Street in Westport by officers from the Greensburg Police Department and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team.
WESTPORT, IN

