Kettman named Safe Passage executive director

Betty Jean (Sturgill) Benning, 81, of Aurora, Indiana passed away peacefully Sunday May 29, 2022 in Florence, Kentucky surrounded by her family. She was born December 30, 1940 in Eolia, Kentucky daughter of the late Winfrey R. Sturgill and Elizabeth (Bowman) Sturgill. Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Aurora and belonged to the Ladies Aid. Betty enjoyed fishing with the love of her life, her husband Wayne. She loved cooking, baking, country music. Elvis Presley was one of her favorite performers. She also enjoyed planting flowers and growing a vegetable garden that she did a lot of canning from. More of her hobbies included crosswords, word search, reading magazines, embroidery, crocheting, sewing dresses for her granddaughters and quilting. She liked going to Friendship when she could and loved to go play bingo! She was feisty, beautiful, said many funny things that made us laugh and we have great memories of her. Betty will be greatly missed and she was deeply loved by her family.

AURORA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO