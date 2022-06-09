ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Employment Department announces new minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts

By melissalogan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 8, 2022 (Salem, OR) — Today, the Oregon Employment Department announced the new annual minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts (WBAs) for regular unemployment insurance (UI). For new regular UI claims filed in Oregon on or after July 3, 2022, the minimum and maximum WBAs will increase by...

ryry
2d ago

Oregon idiots. So many job openings, but we want to give raises to those sitting at home watching Netflix. You got no sympathy from me. Voting you all out this fall.

