The Georgia Bulldogs of 1979 were predicted to be a top 10 team as they had gone 9-2-1 in the 1978 campaign. But starting the season with a loss to Wake Forest in Sanford Stadium ended that prognostication. The season had some strange turns and due to the SEC being somewhat weak, all the Dogs had to do was beat Auburn and they would be in the Sugar Bowl.

1 DAY AGO