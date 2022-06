On May 23, UT Southwestern held a hybrid event on South Campus celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with the theme “Eye of the Tiger: Rise to the Challenge,” honoring many in the Asian-Pacific Islander community who have risen above challenges throughout history. The second annual event was hosted by the Asian-Pacific Islander Business Resource Group (API-BRG) and the Office of Institutional Equity and Access.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO