Saint Louis, MO

New Orleans-Based Juice Bar to Make Debut in Missouri

By Main Squeeze Juice Co.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Husband-and-Wife Duo Set to Open Main Squeeze Juice Co. Later This Month. June 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is heading north to the Show-Me State, opening its newest location in the Central West End neighborhood...

FOX2Now

The telltale signs someone is from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are some telltale signs that someone is from the St. Louis area. The region is nearly 8,500 square miles and covers parts of Missouri and Illinois. Nearly three million people call the place home. How can you tell someone is from there without asking? Many of them like thin pizza, but there have to be other ways of telling. We asked our Facebook fans and got some interesting responses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The newest line of Red Hot Riplets is infused with a special ingredient: cannabis

“Twice Baked” takes on a new meaning as the name of a new Red Hot Riplets chip – one that’s infused with cannabis. Missouri cannabis manufacturer Vivid and St. Louis-based snack maker Old Vienna have partnered to create “Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets.” The THC-infused potato chips will be available in dispensaries around St. Louis by June 8, and in dispensaries statewide by June 15. The product will be sold to medical marijuana patients under Vivid’s Missouri Own brand of edibles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: After 33 Years, Pho Grand Says Farewell

When My and Tami Trinh opened Pho Grand (3195 South Grand Boulevard, 314-664-7435) in 1989, the South Grand commercial district looked much different from the vibrant, international culinary landscape that exists there today. That was intentional. "Back when we opened, this was a special heritage district, and there were no...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 9 to 15

The week ahead offers a number of landmark music events in the river city as Jazz St. Louis continues its belated 25-year anniversary with the JSL @ 25 show series, which includes singer and saxophonist Grace Kelly alongside other contemporary jazz greats. The last three days of Twangfest are sure to pack Off Broadway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Ha Ha Tonka, the Jawhawks and Cracker all headlining their respective nights. And whether you’re looking for old-school R&B or you like to mix a little punk in with your dance music, St. Louis offers up an unbeatable lineup for music all week long. With COVID-19 back on the rise you’ll want to keep your mask on hand, as some venues will once again require that you wear one upon entry. As is the trend in recent months, you’ll also want to keep an eye on the venue’s website as precautions will vary from show to show. Above all, be safe, stay vigilant and have fun!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS – If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most from getting a mini-dental implant. Check out what they can do for you!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wet Willy's water slides: One of the wildest rides St. Louis ever saw

The first water slide in the St. Louis area was Wet Willy's in St. Charles, near I-70 and Cave Springs. It opened on June 9, 1978. The only thing separating riders from a hard concrete surface was a thin rubber mat. Within the first month that Wet Willy's was open, 10 riders were sent to the hospital, with one of the riders suffering a broken vertebrae.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Sabroso Is a St. Louis Chef's Love Song to Mexican Cuisine

The first inkling that Sabroso Cocina Mexicana (1146 Old Saint Charles Road, St. Ann; 314-918-5037) is anything but a standard Tex-Mex restaurant comes courtesy of the queso fundido. Rather than having the characteristic unctuous, Velveeta-like texture with a negligible amount of chorizo folded in its liquid form, Sabroso's queso fundido is a sizzling, fajita-like marvel. Instead of a dip, this version is a thin, molten hunk of mild white cheese that's flecked with green chiles, red peppers, chorizo and corn and served on a sizzling platter. The skillet is so hot that the cheese caramelized on the bottom, giving it a delectable nutty flavor; by the time it's placed on the table, the concoction hardens on its underside to the point that it can be sliced and rolled into one of the accompanying warm flour tortillas. Once you experience such magic, you wonder why it's served any other way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Summer Bucket List: Things to Do This Summer [PHOTOS]

Summer is here, finally, and it seems like we're in for semi-normal season with extraordinary circumstances. While COVID-19 looms in its ever-shadowy state, as long as we mask up and get vaccinated, St. Louis, we should be able to check things off our summer bucket list for the first time in two years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Robbie Montgomery to debut new song in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — You may know her as the former star of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies,’ a successful restaurateur, and one of the original Ikettes in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Now, St. Louis native and legendary soul singer Robbie Montgomery is debuting a new song...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

