Taq Talks Episode 3: What Are Ct Values in Real-Time PCR

If you think being a journalist and author is a noble profession, Marcus Berkmann’s splendidly entertaining semi-memoir will enlighten you. This vivid trawl through a career misspent in New Grub Street offers hilariously candid anecdotes about (ever-present) failure and (far rarer) success in the writing profession. Whether musing on his career as the least appropriate Spectator rock music critic imaginable, or the joys of an afternoon nap, Berkmann’s book is an affectionate and uproarious ode to an existence lived precariously by the pen.

