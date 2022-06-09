ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battery Atlanta Jumps into June with Scorching Summer Programming

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 3 days ago

With school out for the summer and locals on the lookout for ways to make the season memorable, The Battery Atlanta has an eventful line up filled with fun events to keep visitors busy throughout June. Featured events include outdoor activities like weekly yoga classes, a local wine festival and a...

metroatlantaceo.com

CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | June 10-12, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fantastic this weekend and there’s no reason to stay home. Here’s a list of events happening in metro Atlanta:. The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is hosting the Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market and Dog Dance Party. 16 vendors, pet products, home decor, jewelry and more.
AccessAtlanta

5 super swanky nail spas in Atlanta

Now more than ever it’s important to carve out some “me” time where you can enjoy a bit of pampering. One of the best ways to do just that is with a relaxing manicure and pedicure. Because your time already is tight, we’ve put together a roundup...
buckhead.com

1380 Indian Trail NW

Here is your chance to own a grand home with the best views in the city, and all of this within walking distance of the best hiking in the metro area! The beautiful stone and shingle facade is nestled among mature trees, but wait until you see the jaw-dropping back of the home. Here you’ll find stone terraces and multiple decks serving four floors of living space. An elevator makes it easy for your multi-generational family to enjoy all of the wonderful spaces. The pool terrace features a spa and natural stone diving rock, and don’t miss the view all the way to downtown Atlanta.
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, Ga Best Rated Hair Salons

Stylists from across the country have migrated to Atlanta, Ga., because of its high demand for unique and talented stylists. If you are someone who loves to rock the natural style, someone who enjoys protective hairstyles such as braids, or if you are someone who is into a pop of color, you can find it here. Convenience also plays a role in the fact that stylists are no longer overbooking and have made booking appointments online simple and quick.
AccessAtlanta

4 Atlanta recording studios where you could meet or become a star

For up-and-coming musicians, there are a handful of studios in Atlanta that can produce the high-quality demo needed for that next big break. Some of the once unknown hip-hop stars who have laid tracks at these studios are some of today’s biggest stars. And all it takes is one...
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Community Food Bank Announces New Board Members

The Atlanta Community Food Bank recently appointed new Board Members to support the governance of the nonprofit organization as they continue to combat the issue of hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. New Board Members include Janine Anthony Bowen, Esq., Shawn Cole, Jacqueline Flake, Jennifer McKeehan, Camye Mackey, and Claire E. Sterk.
wclk.com

JUNE 17: 'Friday Jazz at the High' featuring Tony Hightower

"Friday Jazz at the High" kicks off a new season of sights and sounds with jazz vocalist Tony Hightower on June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Curated by Hightower, the event will feature two musical areas where musicians will play throughout the evening, layering notes and improvising melodies.
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
WXIA 11 Alive

'Ridiculous' | $5 per gallon gas reaches Atlanta

ATLANTA — Gas prices continue to rise, and now Atlanta is seeing some stations where it's topping $5 per gallon. Georgia has been - at least relative to other states - more insulated from the price spikes for gasoline. Gov. Brian Kemp has kept the state gas tax suspended...
nypressnews.com

Casting Extras For Starz Show “BMF” In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: General view of atmosphere at BMF Series Party Hosted by 50cent on September 25, 2021 in ATLANTA, GAorgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) The show “BMF” – which stands for Black Mafia Family – is now filming new episodes in the Atlanta area and currently has a casting call out for Atlanta locals would you like to work as paid extras on the set of BMF.
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
internewscast.com

What Is The Latto Net Worth? Also Know The Career And Early Life !

Latto Net Worth : Latto is an American rapper who has a total assets of $2 million. Latto previously accomplished acknowledgment in 2016 for winning the debut time of the unscripted tv show “The Rap Game.” after three years, she had her standard leap forward with her hit single “Bitch from da Souf.” Since then, Latto has had further accomplishment with so much singles as “Muwop,” from her presentation studio collection “Sovereign of Da Souf,” and “Enormous Energy,” from her subsequent collection.
metroatlantaceo.com

Lt. Governor Duncan, Mayor Dickens & Business Leaders Partner to Increase Tech Investment in Georgia

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with key Georgia business leaders, traveled to California this week to promote Atlanta’s strong partnership with state leaders and attract potential investors to the Peach State. The trip coincided with the 2022 RSA Conference in San Francisco, the premier event for cybersecurity industry leaders.
AccessAtlanta

5 fun things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re planning a big night out with friends or just want to get out of the house, there’s plenty to do in Atlanta this weekend. From a sneaker convention to a beer fest, take a look at all the fun things to do in town over the next few days.
