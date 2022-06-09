ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Inner Being Brings Benefits of Yoga to Diverse Populations

By Stephanie Conte
riverjournalonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally from Trinidad and Tobago, Peekskill’s Karen D. (founder and CEO of Inner Being LLC and organizer of the April 2022 Awareness to Wellness Festival at Esther Street Park), moved to the United States when she was 15 years old. She has studied dentistry for 27 years, building her career from...

riverjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverjournalonline.com

SUNY Westchester Community College at Peekskill Center to Offer Weekend Program Option for Busy Adults

Announced that it will be providing a college weekend program at its Peekskill Center designed for busy adults who spend their weekdays working and taking care of family. Adults can earn as much as nine credits this semester. These credits are easily transferrable to 4-year institutions and support Liberal Arts degrees for Social Sciences and for Math and Sciences. Classes offered include College Algebra, Introduction to Psychology, Lifespan Development, and several writing courses.
PEEKSKILL, NY
riverjournalonline.com

A Pride of Events

2nd Annual Family Pride in the Park Saturday, June 25, 1-5 pm Pugsley Park (1036 Main Street), Peekskill Free Admission peekskillpride.org/events/2nd-annual-peekskill-pride-in-the-park. Westchester Pride Sunday, Jun 5, 11:30am –5 pm Court Street (between Main St and Martine Ave), White Plains Free Admission loftgaycenter.org/westchester_pride_2022. Westchester Pride After Party Sunday, June 5,...
PEEKSKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 Great Places to Learn to Knit and Crochet in Hudson Valley, NY

Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? I think a lot of people want to learn this skill. When I was like 7 or 8, my grandmother showed me how to crochet, but don't think that I could do anything other than make a very long chain at this point. Wouldn't it be great to have someone sit down with you and explain how to make something? How to read a pattern?
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

New Nyack Restaurant Praised For 'Flavorful, Delicious' Offerings

Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews. Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks. "This place is...
NYACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Cortlandt Manor, NY
Peekskill, NY
Lifestyle
City
Peekskill, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Plans to revitalize former Dutchess Mall presented to the Town of Fishkill

FISHKILL – A developer, working with the property manager of the former Dutchess Mall, has submitted plans to breathe new life into the semi-vacant property on Route 9 near I-84 in the Town of Fishkill. The plans for a new 350,000-square-foot warehouse on the site were presented to the town’s planning board on Thursday evening.
FISHKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair Yoga#Yoga Class#Yoga Teacher Training#Esther#Inner Being Llc
Mid-Hudson News Network

Touro University Middletown launches new program

MIDDLETOWN – The field of healthcare continues to face a shortage of medical professionals and the Touro University Middletown Campus is working to close that gap. On Wednesday the local campus cut the ribbon on its new physician assistant program. University President Dr. Alan Kadish said that while this...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Mail

More than 80 NYC teachers are accused of submitting fake vaccine cards as part of $1.5m scheme 'run by a holistic pediatric center'

Eighty-two New York City school teachers were accused of submitting fake vaccine cards they allegedly acquired through a $1.5 million scheme run by a holistic pediatric center in Long Island. In January, nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono, 49, and members of her staff were charged with dishing out fake vaccine cards...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Hudson Valley Post

March for Our Lives Plans Protest In New Paltz, NY

If I told you that there was going to be a group of protestors out in New Paltz this weekend, you might be inclined to say "what else is new?" New Paltz is known for its impromptu marches and gatherings. On any given Saturday you can drive through town and witness a group with protest signs on the corner next to the Elting Library.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen County Native With Terminal Cancer Works Through Living List Of Dreams

Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Alarmingly Huge Nest Appears on Hudson Valley, NY Home

Umm....what's that and how did it get there? I was looking on Facebook the other afternoon and a post came up that made me not only do a double-take, but is still perplexing me. The picture was posted in a local Facebook group and the people in it were trying to guess what could have caused this big nest. Here's the backstory on it:
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Joins With City, County And State Officials To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Landy Court Apartment Building

From left, Councilwoman Corazon Pineda Isaac; Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Yonkers Deputy Mayor Anthony Landi; Assemblyman Nader Sayegh; Ralph Fasano, CEO Concern Housing; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center President & CEO Michael Spicer; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Chairman James Landy; Mr. Landy’s wife, Nancy Landy; City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of New York State Office of Mental Health; Ruthanne Visnauskas, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Housing and Community Renewal, and Brenda McAteer, Assistant Director, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy