Blue’s story begins when a family in Toms River, NJ decided to add a female black Lab to their family, joining their male Bernese Mountain Dog. In an unplanned, but fortunate, turn of events, they soon had nine Lab/Berner puppies on their hands. We got connected with this family through relatives, and we fell in love at first sight with the black and white puppy with the blue collar–which is why we still call him Blue. He came to live with us in Sleepy Hollow in June 2021, when he was 8 weeks old.

