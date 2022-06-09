The Language of Cities (Anniversary Edition)

There was not a more exciting time to be a follower of post-rock than the early 2000s. Bands like Mogwai, Explosions in the Sky, and Sigur Rós were putting out original and impactful records. Tristeza would come to your town on tour and bring The Mercury Program with them, and then...
If you think being a journalist and author is a noble profession, Marcus Berkmann’s splendidly entertaining semi-memoir will enlighten you. This vivid trawl through a career misspent in New Grub Street offers hilariously candid anecdotes about (ever-present) failure and (far rarer) success in the writing profession. Whether musing on his career as the least appropriate Spectator rock music critic imaginable, or the joys of an afternoon nap, Berkmann’s book is an affectionate and uproarious ode to an existence lived precariously by the pen.
Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man is a steamy, pulp-fiction take on the opera Carmen. Its object of desire is Luca, a sweaty hunk who has drifted into a small town in 1950s America, where he two-times his lovers: Lana, the sultry wife of the local garage owner, and Angelo, a gentle, bullied young man who doesn’t fit the macho girls-and-gangs culture around him. The show was a hit when first performed in 2000, acclaimed for its potent mix-up of gender and genre (buffs will have fun spotting the film references, the nods to ballets, modern dance and musicals, and savouring the retro designs and iconography). Now it is back in a scaled-up version – bigger! bolder! beefier! – for a limited run at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
