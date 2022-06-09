ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Activists decry French retailer over Amazon deforestation

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuJ94_0g5PIYLU00

Environmental groups and representatives of Brazil's Indigenous community are protesting Thursday outside the main Paris courthouse, urging a quick trial for a French supermarket chain accused of selling beef linked to deforestation and land grabs in the Amazon rainforest.

Several leading Indigenous representatives are in Paris and Brussels this month to denounce international threats to their territories and attract public attention to cattle farming practices in the Amazon.

Climate groups and Indigenous activists filed a lawsuit last year against France ’s Casino Group, which has supermarkets around the world, accusing it of violating human rights and environmental rules. The company has said it “fights actively against deforestation linked to cattle raising in Brazil and Colombia.” A hearing is scheduled Thursday to set a date for a trial.

For the Indigenous movement, the lawsuit against Casino Group is an attempt to hold someone accountable for buying cattle they say is raised illegally in their territory, with activists warning that far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government policies are further threatening indigenous lands.

Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro has repeatedly said that Indigenous peoples have too much land, saying he would revise demarcations, even though such a move is forbidden by law.

Cattle ranching is one of the main drivers of deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon, with levels reaching record highs earlier this year. More than 1,000 square kilometers (nearly 400 square miles) were deforested in April this year, according to satellite alerts. The biome holds about 57 million hectares (140.8 million acres) of pasture, an area slightly larger than France, according to MapBiomas, a network of nonprofits, universities and technology startups.

———

Fabiano Maisonnave in Rio de Janeiro contributed.

———

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

NATO needs greater readiness, more weapons -military alliance chief

The Hague, June 14 (Reuters) - NATO must build out "even higher readiness" and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance's chief said on Tuesday. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Associated Press

Venezuelan opposition to file complaint for attack on leader

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition group backed by the United States will file a complaint with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the physical attack its leader suffered over the weekend during a visit to a rural community as part of a tour meant to unite his party and allies.
WWD

Major Beauty Companies Play Down Inflation Fears

Click here to read the full article. Inflation fears are dominating the news, from higher prices at the pumps to the rising cost of food at grocery stores, with President Joe Biden warning Tuesday that it is “sapping the strength of a lot of families.” But major beauty companies appear to be less worried about its potential impact on both their top and bottom lines despite inflation reaching a 40-year high in the U.S.More from WWDFashion is Smitten With Beauty ExecutivesBeauty's Female Power DuosThe CEW Achiever Awards 2018 Speaking at the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer Conference in Paris, L’Oréal chief executive...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

694K+
Followers
159K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy