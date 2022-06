Luce Fire Territory and other area fire departments rushed out the afternoon of Thursday, June 2, in response to one of the more harrowing calls one can get in farm country, an entrapment in a grain bin. Seasoned Richland farmer Phillip Schmidt was working on a grain bin when he noticed a plug and climbed in to remove it. Unfortunately, when the plug gave way, the grain quickly began flowing and sucked him down to his waist.

RICHLAND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO