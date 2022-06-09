ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gonsolin, Smith, Bellinger lead Dodgers over White Sox 4-1

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfOV2_0g5PGybK00

Tony Gonsolin couldn't really control his splitter. His slider wasn't working for him, and he didn't command his curve the way he would have liked, either.

One thing he had going for him? His ability to work through it and come away with yet another win.

Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto. That was all Gonsolin needed.

"It's just a pro outing, another quality start for Tony," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Gonsolin struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58.

The 28-year-old right-hander breezed through the first three innings and got out of a minor spot in the fourth before Jake Burger homered leading off the fifth. The next two batters reached base, but Gonsolin got out of it without allowing another run. He finished strong by retiring all three batters in the sixth, before Roberts went to the bullpen.

"It felt good," Gonsolin said. "I felt like I had a better feel for my stuff in that inning. I was ready to go out for the seventh."

Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol each worked an inning. Daniel Hudson came on in the ninth for his fifth save in five chances, filling in with closer Craig Kimbrel on paternity leave.

Trea Turner homered leading off the ninth against José Ruiz, and the NL West-leading Dodgers stopped a three-game slide.

SOX STREAK ENDS

Cueto (0-3) dropped his third straight start. The two-time All-Star went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits, and Chicago's three-game win streak ended.

"Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that were not fun to take," manager Tony La Russa said. "I know the guys aren't happy with them."

STRIKING EARLY

Shut down by Michael Kopech in a 4-0 loss on Tuesday, the Dodgers quickly went ahead against Cueto.

They scored two in the first when Turner blooped a two-out single and Smith drove the next pitch to left .

Bellinger made it 3-0 when he led off the second with a shot to right.

"Big, big home run by Will just to get us going," Bellinger said. "It's been a while since we've been in the lead and had that offensive momentum. Tony shut the door, and that's a good combination right there."

LUCKY NO. 7

Smith, Bellinger and Turner each hit their seventh home run.

TRANSACTION

The White Sox claimed right-hander Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old Markel made three appearances for the A's this season and had a 1.89 ERA in 17 relief outings for Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said there is "a good possibility" Max Muncy (left elbow inflammation) rejoins the team Thursday following a rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The two-time All-Star, sidelined since May 25, figures to be used in a full-time role rotating between second base, third base and designated hitter. He has a .150 batting average in 41 games. … Roberts expects LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back inflammation) to start Sunday at San Francisco, with RHP Walker Buehler pitching Friday and LHP Julio Urías on Saturday.

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee) got tagged for seven runs in three innings for Triple-A Charlotte. La Russa said earlier he hoped Lynn's third rehab outing for the minor league club would be his final one before joining Chicago's rotation for the first time this season. A two-time All-Star, Lynn was injured in spring training and had surgery. "If his arm and his leg feel good, he'll be (back) in the next week," La Russa said. "If not, we'll give him another one."

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA), who has thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings, gets the ball for Los Angeles against RHP Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69) as the three-game series wraps up Thursday. Anderson can become the first eight-game winner in the majors.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis needs bullpen help, and fast

The St. Louis Cardinals need bullpen help, to the tune of perhaps at least two relievers. And considering the current state of their bullpen, could use it fast. After a strong start, the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen looked like it was poised to surprise. Then reality set in and it has become glaringly obvious that they need bullpen reinforcements (plural) before the trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Lux leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Gavin Lux's four-hit game on Thursday. San Francisco is 30-26 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Giants have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

LINE: Dodgers -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0. San Francisco is 31-26 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Giants have gone 24-4 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Eddy Alvarez idle Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Alvarez started the previous three games, but he may miss out on regular playing time now that Max Muncy is back from the injured list. Will Smith is shifting into the designated hitter role in place of Alvarez while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and bats ninth. Smith is hitting fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marlins targeted 1 player in team meeting

The Miami Marlins held a team meeting before they steamrolled the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, and it sounds like they had to clear the air about one player in particular. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he called a closed-door meeting because he wanted his players to get things out in the open. Mattingly also said he would not be surprised if the team came out flat following the meeting, but the opposite happened. Miami pummeled the Nationals 12-2.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Craig Kimbrel
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Grandal busts out in big win

The White Sox washed away the stink of their disappointing series loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, by scratching out a win in their series opener against the Rangers. Each team opted to deploy their bullpens from start to finish, yet it was still a low scoring affair for most of the night. There was even the return of a little Small Ball to the South Side as the Sox started the weekend series on the right foot with an 8-3 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonsolin Smith#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago White Sox#National League
CBS San Francisco

Giants relievers step up in series-clinching Dodgers defeat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as the three-time Cy Young Award winner returned from the injured list and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Saturday.Los Angeles outhit the Giants 13-5 but stranded 14 runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 12 games.Kershaw (4-1) had been sidelined by an inflamed joint in his back since a May 7 win at the Chicago Cubs. He returned on the same day Dodgers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Phillies returned home from a three-game sweep of Milwaukee and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Bryson Stott, Oscar Gonzalez

Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
MLB
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy