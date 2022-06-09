ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two people still missing after Devon boating accident

By Tess de La Mare
Two people are still missing after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon .

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident at Roadford Lake in Lewdown, Okehampton, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

One has since been discharged while one remains in Derriford Hospital , Plymouth , in a critical condition, the force said.

A further two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

The two people who are missing are disabled, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s page on the Government’s website.

The page says: “Capsize of a motor vessel on Roadford Lake in Devon, England.

“The vessel was carrying 6 occupants, 4 have been rescued but 2 disabled persons still remain unaccounted for.”

All of those in the boat are believed to be from Devon, investigators say, and the next-of-kin of the missing people have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the lake would remain closed while searches for the two missing people continue and there are local road closures to allow access for emergency services.

The force said the boat has been secured.

