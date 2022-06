Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and WSAV announces that the 41st Savannah Jazz Festival will take place September 20 – 24. Free, live, and in Person!. “We are beyond grateful that the City of Savannah and WSAV will continue their lead partnerships to deliver the 41st Savannah Jazz Festival, poised to reach our biggest audiences ever,” says Paula Fogarty, Executive Director. Fogarty goes on to explain, “For the last two years we have successfully live streamed the Festival around the world reaching over 175,000 people. The demand for the in-person festival is tremendous this year and we anticipate more people than ever to visit Savannah for this iconic community event – it is the largest free musical event in the region”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO