Grand Rapids, MI

GRCC's nationally recognized cybersecurity training program providing in-demand skills in a growing field

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 9, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Forget Superman and Wonder Woman. In today’s digital world, cybersecurity experts are the real superheroes – and Grand Rapids Community College is where they go to train. With nearly 850,000 cybercrimes reported to the FBI in 2021, and losses...

