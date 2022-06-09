GRCC's nationally recognized cybersecurity training program providing in-demand skills in a growing field
June 9, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Forget Superman and Wonder Woman. In today’s digital world, cybersecurity experts are the real superheroes – and Grand Rapids Community College is where they go to train. With nearly 850,000 cybercrimes reported to the FBI in 2021, and losses...
June 10, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Barnes and Noble is promising Grand Rapids Community College students a new retail experience and a streamlined process to order textbooks and other class supplies when it opens June 15 as the new campus bookstore. The college signed a five-year contract to...
MUSKEGON, MI - A community project started by three local women aims support the Muskegon County economy by providing funds to help a variety of new businesses owned by a diverse group of women. The Business Equity Initiative (BEI) fund, created by local donors, is under the Community Foundation for...
Chansey Willis Jr., who was named Mr. Basketball, passed on Division I offers to start his college career at Saginaw Valley State University. Michigan's Mr. Basketball starting college career at Saginaw Valley State University. The Cardinals are pumped to welcome the decorated high school star to the lineup.
YPSILANTI, MI – Three farmworkers suing a large Michigan greenhouse say they were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting crops and faced a deceptive bonus program. Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employers Mastronardi Produce and Coldwater-based Maroa Farms in federal court on June 1.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the head, claiming he was too cozy with local law enforcement. Chris Becker’s response:...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the mass shooting in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas, and seven months from the mass shooting at Oxford High School, a series of protests advocating for stricter gun laws took place in communities across the nation Saturday. The student-led ‘March For...
TEMPLE, MI – Far away from the bustling Grand Rapids courthouse where Ryan Kelley faced a federal judge a day ago, the Republican gubernatorial candidate talked to prospective voters at a roadside bar in north-central Michigan. Kelley was released on bond hours after the FBI arrested him at his...
After a months-long push, several healthcare advocacy groups are getting close to passing a ban on so-called conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice that attempts to change an LGBTQ+ person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
There's something about the West Side of Grand Rapids! A few years ago there was the saga of the "West Side Bear", and now a wild fox has been spotted multiple times in the area. This week a video of a wild fox trotting through a residential Grand Rapids West...
KALAMAZOO, MI — About five years ago, Jonathan “Big Baby” Frazier figured it was time for a change. A former all-state football player at Kalamazoo Central back in the 1980s who had gone on to play collegiately at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Frazier’s body was now nearing 50.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has turned on a new solar array generating about 10% of the power needs of the city’s water filtration plant. The 0.90 megawatt-generating installation began producing power for the city’s Lake Michigan Filtration Plant on Thursday, June 9, after a ceremonial switch flipping by city leaders and their partners on the project, which is expected to save the city about $200,000 annually in electricity costs.
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, June 10. The best college-aged anglers from across the country are hitting the water in mid-Michigan. Nessel discusses voting suppressing efforts in Michigan. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Saginaw to discuss efforts...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A lawsuit has been filed against Kalamazoo Central High School dean of students Brandon Lukes for allegedly slamming a student on a concrete floor. Jennifer Coker and her daughter sued Lukes for the January 11 incident. The girl admitted she was trying to fight...
