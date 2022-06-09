Baltimore County police arrest BPD officer on weapons charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old child.
Sherri Addison, 30, and the child, 1-year-old Kylie Coates, were last seen in the Essex area, according to details provided by police.
Addison is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The child also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
