Today, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Legislators of the Year. These awards are given to those elected officials who focus their legislative efforts on enacting policies that promote economic development, free enterprise and job creation throughout the state. These legislators are voted on by the Executive Committee of the Georgia Chamber’s Government Affairs Council (GAC), the body that both determines the organization’s legislative agenda, and directs the positions the organization takes on specific legislation.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO