Patients, employees remember ‘kind’ Palatka doctor

Danny Garcia, a code enforcement officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department since 2002, goes out of his way to help anyone he can, especially neighbors. Whether it is trimming neighbors' lawns or trees for little or no cost, making household repairs or pressure cleaning the driveway of an elderly friend, Mr. Garcia goes above and beyond to help others time and again.

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO