Patients, employees remember ‘kind’ Palatka doctor

Please take notice FreeUp Storage - Palatka located at 701 N Moody Rd., Palatka, FL 32177 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below list of Occupants whom are in default at an Auction. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 6/21/2022 at 10:00am. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Katie Wilkinson unit #B69; Otis Williams unit #C15; Dorothy Parker unit #C20; Diamond Green unit #C3. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.
