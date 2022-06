ALBANY — Christian Andrade Herrera, a Cardenas San Luis Potosi, Mexico, native, is a junior chemistry major at Albany State University with a minor in biology. He has been accepted into two summer programs: the Accelerating Careers in Engineering and Science Program at the University of California, Irvine and the Physics of Life Summer Research Program at Princeton University. He said he plans to use his degree to develop life-saving treatments in the field of biochemistry and medicinal chemistry.

