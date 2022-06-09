ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Democratic commentators falsely claim Mehmet Oz isn't registered to vote in Pennsylvania

By Daniel Dale
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz is being criticized on social media with a false claim that he is not registered to vote in Pennsylvania, the state he is running to represent in the US...

Bill Joachim
4d ago

rather than focus on where he votes, let's focus on his past accomplishments and interest in and for PA. Oh, that's right, there isn't any history of Oz advocating anything for the citizens of PA.

Reply(46)
166
mlyn
4d ago

you have that right. He has duel citizenship with Turkey. He served in the Turkish military. He said he'd drop his Turkish citizenship if elected to the senate.🙄🙄He's just another grifter.KEEP HIM OUT OF PA..

Reply(37)
99
Betty Boop*
4d ago

It doesn't matter where someone lived before. Who really cares that he lived in NJ? He now lives in PA & won the Republican senate seat. He'll work to help people in PA...end of story. It's NOT gonna change folks...move on...

Reply(11)
49
