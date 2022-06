BROKEN BOW- Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3576 has invited the public to their annual meal and flag retirement ceremony, taking place Saturday June 11. The event is a fundraiser to maintain the Veteran’s Memorial Building on 1st Avenue in Broken Bow, which is where the event will be held. Throughout the year, the Memorial Building is used for a variety of events and purposes including being used as a polling place.

