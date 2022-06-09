ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Air quality: April, May good; June, not so good so far

 3 days ago

PERRYVILLE – Jeremy Tanz, the executive director of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission has updated the organization’s membership on the latest air quality report. “It has been about a month and a half since my last ozone update to the group, and as they say,...

COVID-19 cases are up 13 percent

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 9,731 up 1,128 or 13 percent more than the previous week’s total. There...
MISSOURI STATE
IHLA statement on federal plan to lift COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

CHICAGO – The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the United States will lift COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers:. “The pre-arrival testing requirement for inbound international travelers was one of the last remaining government COVID-19 mandates, and the United...
ILLINOIS STATE
EPA announces $60 Million for nutrient pollution reduction in the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico watershed

LENEXA, Kans. – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox, joined by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, announced $60 million over the next five years to fund nutrient reduction efforts through the Gulf Hypoxia Program. Hypoxia means low oxygen levels in water and can be caused by excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. Hypoxia can impact ecosystems, killing fish and other wildlife, creating aquatic dead zones in severe areas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi truck driver hurt in I-55 crash in Perry County

JEFFERSON CITY — A 55-year-old New Albany, Mississippi man received minor injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Perry County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Leslie L. Blackwell was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The patrol reports Blackwell was the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Rep. Dale Wright recognized by Missouri Chamber as a ‘Business Champion’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recognized state Rep. Dale Wright as a 2022 Business Champion. Wright is one of several state lawmakers recognized by the Chamber for supporting policies to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.
MISSOURI STATE
ISP welcomes 17 new troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 17 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 295. The new Troopers will report to seven ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, June 13, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mental health program for law enforcement professionals now available to all Illinois Departments

SPRINGFIELD – A highly successful mental health and intervention program for law enforcement professionals is now available to all police departments in Illinois. Saving Blue Lives, a joint venture between the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) and Lilly Counseling and Consultation, has assisted more than 500 law enforcement professionals through 20 programs as part of a three-year grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. Now that the successful grant period has concluded, any local police or sheriff’s department can bring the Saving Blue Lives program to their community to help the local men and women of law enforcement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quilts sought for Art Guild Show and Sale

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Sainte Genevieve Art Guild is inviting county quilters to show their work at a special quilt show and sale during Jour de Fete weekend. “Quilting has a long history in our county and wonderful quilts are still being made,” Guild Vice President Juanita Wyman says. “We want to give quilters from all over the county a chance to share them during the show. And if they wish, quilters can make them available for sale.”
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
New law will protect seniors and at-risk residents from waterborne health risks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker has signed into law legislation aimed at protecting senior citizens and other at-risks residents in Illinois from waterborne illnesses by requiring water utilities to notify healthcare and senior living facilities of water supply disruptions that could lead to water quality and microbial risks, such as legionella and other pathogens.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fighting for Missourians’ Second Amendment Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It has become an unfortunate theme in Washington – every time a crisis or tragedy hits this nation, Washington Democrats spring into action to exploit that situation to grow the power of government. In response to the current economic crisis of their own making, Democrats choose higher taxes; in response to the energy crisis, they choose new, less reliable energy sources over affordable energy coupled with new limits and regulations on oil and gas; in response to a border crisis, they choose open borders and government incentives for illegal immigration. Every solution they propose will only inflame the crises we face, but every solution also has one thing in common: they are liberal wish list items that have existed for decades.
MISSOURI STATE

