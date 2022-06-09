Air quality: April, May good; June, not so good so far

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It has become an unfortunate theme in Washington – every time a crisis or tragedy hits this nation, Washington Democrats spring into action to exploit that situation to grow the power of government. In response to the current economic crisis of their own making, Democrats choose higher taxes; in response to the energy crisis, they choose new, less reliable energy sources over affordable energy coupled with new limits and regulations on oil and gas; in response to a border crisis, they choose open borders and government incentives for illegal immigration. Every solution they propose will only inflame the crises we face, but every solution also has one thing in common: they are liberal wish list items that have existed for decades.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO