Long Island Pride celebration kicks off this weekend in Farmingdale

Pride is on display this weekend on Long Island and there is a big celebration in the works in Farmingdale.

The 2022 Long Island Pride celebration will take place on Sunday, from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the village.

The theme this is "Shout Gay."

Thousands are expected to take part in the 32nd annual parade and there will be concerts, dancing, eating and drinking to mark the first full in-person celebration since 2019.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority is adding three extra Long Island Rail Road trains to get people to and from the event.

David Kilmnick, CEO of LGBT Network, says it's important for people to come out because pride is about visibility, community and love.

"And pride is a movement, so we need to continue that movement so that every single kid on Long Island knows that they are loved, that there's hope for them and that they're not alone," Kilmnick says.

News 12's Erin Colton will be grand marshal for the event.

