(Featured Photo is of Gary Snair’s Rat Rod Tow Truck. Photos taken by Keith Walsh, Curtis Walsh, and Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The weather was beautiful on Saturday for the 31st Annual Beaver Falls Car Cruise. The forecast early in the week was calling for rain and in an interview on Beaver County Radio earlier in the week Car Cruise Co-Chairman Tom Gargaro explained to the listeners that his father Vince was a weatherman and he was watching over from heaven and wouldn’t let it rain. Beaver County Radio Program Director, Frank Sparks called it the Vince Vortex and Gargaro agreed.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO