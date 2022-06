Knowing what he wants! While working with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Tim Sutton discovered an interesting detail about the couple ahead of their upcoming nuptials. “Supposedly [Machine Gun Kelly is a] bridezilla more than she is because she’s been through it before,” the director exclusively told Us Weekly at the Taurus premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, June 9. “Their every move is recorded and I made it my space to, like, work with them dramatically, answer questions, be there if they needed, but to give them their space.”

