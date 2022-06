I like trolling. I don’t like it better than plug casting, or fly fishing, or plastic-worm fishing, or jigging, or live-bait fishing, but I like it a whole lot better than not fishing at all, and some of the happiest, laziest, most enjoyable hours I’ve ever spent on a river or lake or pond or ocean were spent trolling. Some of the people I fish with turn livid with horror when I say I like trolling. Some look grim, turn on their heels, and stalk away. Some stare in disbelief. Some cluck sympathetically and shake their heads. Some retch. Only once in a blue-dun moon will one of them look around furtively to make sure we’re alone, and say, “So do I.”

