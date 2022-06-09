ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sex-specific bi"‘directional association between osteoporosis and depression from the national representative data of South Korea

By Min Kyoung Shin
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth osteoporosis and depression are major health threats, but their interrelationship is not clear. This study elucidated the associations between osteoporosis and depression while considering the temporal sequence of the diagnoses. In this cross-sectional study, data were extracted from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (2007"“2009 and 2015"“2019, n"‰="‰29,045)....

