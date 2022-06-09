ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Housing in Brief: Good Cause Eviction Bill Fails in New York

By Roshan Abraham
Next City
Next City
 3 days ago

A New York bill that would have limited a landlord’s ability to evict tenants without cause once again floundered in Albany in the last few weeks of the state’s legislative session, according to Gothamist. The Good Cause bill would have made it illegal to evict tenants except for cases of nonpayment,...

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 80 NYC teachers are accused of submitting fake vaccine cards as part of $1.5m scheme 'run by a holistic pediatric center'

Eighty-two New York City school teachers were accused of submitting fake vaccine cards they allegedly acquired through a $1.5 million scheme run by a holistic pediatric center in Long Island. In January, nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono, 49, and members of her staff were charged with dishing out fake vaccine cards...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biznewspost.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
mylittlefalls.com

Governor Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for June

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for June. All households participating in SNAP—including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Affordable Housing#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nycha Creates Trust#The New York Times
wamc.org

The Capitol Connection #2223 - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 06/09/22 @ 3 p.m. & 06/11/22 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Hi, I'm Alan Chartock. Joining us this week, and we are so proud that we have her, is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome back to the Capitol Connection. Great that we have a chance to talk to you. Thank you so much for doing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

NY Gov. Hochul tells cabinet to moderate spending amidst economic uncertainty

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she has warned her cabinet to be careful about state spending next year, as inflation continues to rise and Wall Street drops. On Friday, Hochul held her first meeting with top advisors and state agency heads since the legislative session ended. She says she told them that, while the state budget appears balanced through the end of the fiscal year, they will need to have more modest spending goals for next year, and prepare for a possible recession.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
96.1 The Eagle

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
LAW
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Assembly and Senate Pass Wage Transparency Bill

On June 3rd, the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate passed a bill that will have major implications for workplace salary transparency. The bill would require employers to disclose compensation or range of compensation to applicants and employees upon issuing an employment opportunity for internal or public viewing or upon employee request. The goal of the bill is to combat systemic pay inequality by making salary ranges for specific positions clear and easily accessible. The bill will head to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk to be either signed or vetoed.
EDUCATION
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy