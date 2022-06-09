ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weather: Light rain to start out Saturday, storms possible Sunday

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Saturday will have a wet start to the day with a light rain around the Baltimore...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Several Baltimore schools will close early Wednesday due to no air conditioning

Due to forecasted high temperatures for Wednesday, several Baltimore City Public Schools without air conditioning will release early at noon. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach near 90 degrees. According to the school district, the following schools will be affected:. - Baltimore City College. - Benjamin Franklin High School...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

City firefighters battled early morning 3-alarm fire in Brooklyn

Firefighters battled to put out a fire along Hanover Street in Brooklyn around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Baltimore City Fire Department reported that the fire involved five homes, four of which are vacant and one which was previously occupied. Officials also reported a partial building collapse. No injuries have...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Early morning Amber Alert canceled after Virginia child found

A rude awakening for a lot of people when phones started going off late Tuesday evening, and it was because of an Amber Alert issued by Maryland State Police for a missing 3-year-old girl from Virginia who was believed to have been taken by her mother. The mother does not...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City residents to see increase in monthly water bills

Baltimore City residents can expect an increase in their monthly water bills beginning in July. The City Board of Estimates on Wednesday voted unanimously to raise water and storm water rates in Baltimore City by 3 percent a year for the next three years. Sewer rates will rise in the city by 3.5 percent every year during that same period.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
WBAL Radio

More than 100 relocated after fire at senior care facility

More than 100 residents of a Maryland senior care facility were temporarily relocated early Tuesday after a kitchen explosion set off a fire at the facility, but authorities said no one was injured. Prince George’s County fire officials said fire crews were called to Larkin Chase Center in Bowie around...
BOWIE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police investigating Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore City

An intense fire in Baltimore's Charles Village neighborhood damaged four rowhomes and sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. Fire officials reported four homes were damaged in the fire and a 74-year-old male, a 57-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: 7 people hurt in school bus crash in Laurel

Seven people were injured in a crash after a school bus and a car collided Tuesday afternoon in Laurel. According to police, Anne Arundel County police received a call for the crash around 3 p.m. on Maryland Route 198 between Route 32 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. When crews arrived, they found...
LAUREL, MD
WBAL Radio

Police investigating homicide in west Baltimore

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in west Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the alley of the 1300 block of North Stockton Street around 11:19 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officers said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings
WBAL Radio

Renewed summer effort underway to feed children in Baltimore

Summer is the hungriest time of the year for many kids in Baltimore. That can have a long-term impact on a child's health and ability to learn. Marylanders are making sure all kids have a happy, hunger-free summer break. "Food insecurity is an epidemic. It's not just happening in somebody...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Goucher Poll finds many Baltimore City residents unhappy

A new Goucher Poll for the Baltimore Banner finds two-thirds of Baltimore City residents believe the city is on the wrong track. The survey was conducted for the newly launched Baltimore Banner from May 17 to 23 and administered to 1,002 adults living in Baltimore City. A whopping 67% of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Orioles to stay in Baltimore, according to CEO

Despite reports of a potential move, Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos has released a statement saying the Orioles will remain in Baltimore. The future home of the O's was also questioned after a recent lawsuit was filed by Angelo's brother, Louis Angelos. Louis claimed John would consider moving the team to Nashville if he gained full control.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Podcast
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County holds second closed meeting after calls for new superintendent

The Baltimore County school board held its second closed-door session in as many nights last night, and it still isn't talking about what it's discussing behind those doors. Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl Williams did attend the meeting, which came after five Baltimore County council members asked the school board to consider replacing Williams.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore man reportedly shot and killed his fiancé

Baltimore City police said a 43-year-old man told them he shot and killed his 36-year-old fiancé Sunday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue. She died at the scene. Police have not yet said what led up to that homicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County Council passes Pittman's 2023 budget

The Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Steuart Pittman's 2023 fiscal year budget in a bipartisan 6-1 vote on Tuesday. “In the midst of partisan conflict in Washington, growing economic hardship across the country, and attacks on the basic institutions of government, here in Anne Arundel County we showed today that our two political parties are able to come together and support a budget that delivers the services that our residents depend on,” Pittman said. “Delivering a bipartisan budget, just three months after receiving our first-ever Triple-A bond rating from Moody’s, sends a strong signal to our residents that we can and will move forward together - united to make our county the best place for all.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Judge denies bail for Columbia Machine factory shooter

A judge denied bail on Monday for the 23-year-old suspect who police reported shot and killed three of his co-workers at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg last week. The bail review hearing was set in Washington County Court for Joe Louis Esquivel. It was reported that Esquivel worked throughout the day at the business, Columbia Machine INC., prior to the incident.
SMITHSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy