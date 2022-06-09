Weather: Light rain to start out Saturday, storms possible Sunday

The Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Steuart Pittman's 2023 fiscal year budget in a bipartisan 6-1 vote on Tuesday. “In the midst of partisan conflict in Washington, growing economic hardship across the country, and attacks on the basic institutions of government, here in Anne Arundel County we showed today that our two political parties are able to come together and support a budget that delivers the services that our residents depend on,” Pittman said. “Delivering a bipartisan budget, just three months after receiving our first-ever Triple-A bond rating from Moody’s, sends a strong signal to our residents that we can and will move forward together - united to make our county the best place for all.”

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO