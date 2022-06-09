ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid hospital admissions on rise again in England

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH14i_0g5Ng6KL00

The number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid has increased in the first week of June, figures show, after being in decline since the beginning of April.

The number admitted was up by 6 per cent, from 1,175 to 1,380, on 7 June compared to 31 May, according to data published by NHS England.

The biggest increases were in the east of England, up by 41 per cent, and in the southeast and southwest, which were up by 23 per cent.

However, the daily average across seven days appears to be down, compared to the average over the previous seven days.

The news comes after overall hospital admissions of people for Covid and those testing positive after admission rose this week.

According to an analysis by Adele Groyer, from the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, the proportion of people who were likely to have caught Covid in hospital grew to 29 per cent, up from 19 per cent over the past week.

This is based on the number of people testing positive seven days after admission.

The increase comes after infection control measures for hospitals in England were loosened. Patients who are not symptomatic are no longer tested upon admission.

Hospital visitors are no longer required to routinely wear a mask, while staff no longer have to wear masks in non-clinical areas.

The requirement for patients to wear masks within GP practices has also been dropped.

On 12 May the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control predicted that there could be a new wave driven by the increase in the BA Covid variants.

In its paper, the European public health authority said there was no indication the variants were more severe, but that they could cause a “significant increase” in Covid-19 cases in Europe “in the coming weeks and months”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Heathrow passenger numbers at 79% of pre-coronavirus levels

Heathrow has announced that passenger numbers were at 79% of pre-coronavirus levels last month.Some 5.3 million people travelled through the west London airport in May.Although that was around a fifth below the total for the same month in 2019, it represents nearly an eight-fold increase on May last year when the UK’s Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place.Passengers can travel through Heathrow this summer with confidenceJohn Holland-Kaye, Heathrow AirportTerminal 4, which was closed due to the virus crisis, reopens on Tuesday ahead of the summer peak.It will initially be used by 30 airlines.Heathrow is one of several UK airports which...
WORLD
The Independent

UK economy contracts in April as costs crunch sends Covid recovery into reverse

The UK economy contracted for the second month in a row in April in the first back-to-back fall since Covid struck in 2020 as the cost-of-living crisis brought Britain’s pandemic recovery to an abrupt end.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, fell by 0.3% in April, with all three main sectors suffering a fall in output for the first time since January 2021.April’s month-on-month drop in GDP was also the biggest contraction since January 2021 and follows a fall of 0.1% in March.Experts had been expecting growth of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

China’s capital has put school online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub, while life has yet to return to normal in Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown. China has stuck to its “zero-COVID” policy requiring mass testing, quarantines and the sequestering of anyone who has come into contact with an infected person in concentrated locations where hygiene is generally poor. A total of 166 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Gongti nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday....
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Uk#Nhs England#Actuaries Response Group
The Independent

Rwanda migrants — latest: ‘Only 11’ people on flight after dozens of appeals

Only eleven people are due to be on the first Rwanda flight out of the UK on Tuesday after legal challenges reduced the number dramatically, the charity Care 4 Calais has said. The Court of Appeal is set to decide today whether the Home Office flight can go ahead. Charities failed to win an injuction to stop the deportation last week in the High Court. However Care 4 Calais said in a Tweet that several migrants due to be on the flight have now been told otherwise by the Home Office. They said: “Twenty people have had their Rwanda...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hopes for Premier League help to aid World Cup preparations

Gareth Southgate hopes the Premier League keeps England’s World Cup preparations in mind when deciding next season’s fixtures.ESPN recently reported that the Football Association has submitted a formal request to the league requesting that no match between the so-called big six takes place on the weekend of November 12/13.England are scheduled to fly to Qatar on November 15 ahead of their opening match against Iran on November 21, before completing Group B against the United States and neighbours Wales.The Premier League reveal their fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season on Thursday and Three Lions boss Southgate hopes they have considered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.Freezing and later abolishing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EasyJet cancellations: 10,000 passengers hit as 64 more flights axed

Around 10,000 travellers booked with easyJet have had their flights cancelled on Monday.Britain’s biggest budget airline has grounded at least 44 flights to and from its main base, London Gatwick.Three round-trips to Milan Malpensa have been axed, along with the day’s only flights to Palermo in Sicily and Olbia in Sardinia.Two longer-range flights to Hurghada in Egypt are grounded: one from Gatwick, the other from Manchester. These round trips are around 5,000 miles, with few alternatives available for passengers stranded in the Red Sea resort.From Bristol, three return flights are cancelled: to Belfast International, Copenhagen and Edinburgh.Luton airport’s links with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Britain's Go-Ahead attracts takeover approaches from two suitors

June 13 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) said on Monday it had received two separate takeover approaches at a price it planned to recommend to shareholders if the potential suitors tabled a firm offer, sending its shares nearly 20% higher. The two bidders - Australia-based transport service provider...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: ‘Grandstanding’ over protocol is hurting investment in UK, warns CBI

Britain’s top business lobby group has criticised Boris Johnson’s government over Brexit “grandstanding” – warning that its plan to override the Northern Ireland Protocol is damaging investment.The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) called on the government to resume talks with the EU, as ministers prepare to set out legislation to make unilateral changes to the protocol.“I don’t think it’s time for grandstanding; I think it’s time to do a deal,” said CBI director general Tony Danker.The business chief added: “I’m firmly of the view the Europeans are being inflexible. At the same time, our measures … to take unilateral...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Recession fears grow as UK economy shrinks 0.3% in April amid spiralling living costs

The UK headed closer to a recession as the economy shrank unexpectedly in April amid spiralling prices for essential goods, rising interest rates and record fuel costs.Experts said the data was now catching up with the “cocktail of challenges” that the UK faces, with the potential for further problems as trade relations with the EU deteriorate.Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of the total goods and services produces - fell 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in March and zero growth in February.April saw domestic energy bills jump by 54 per...
ECONOMY
Variety

Channel 4 Sale: U.K. TV, Media Unions Issue Joint Letter Opposing Privatization

Click here to read the full article. The U.K.’s most prominent television and film unions have issued a joint letter opposing the privatization of public service broadcaster Channel 4. The Federation of Entertainment Unions (FEU), which is comprised of crew union Bectu, performing arts union Equity, the National Union of Journalists, the Musicians’ Union and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, together represents over 120,000 creative workers in the U.K. In a letter to U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is spearheading the privatization of Channel 4, the FEU wrote: “we strongly oppose this decision and urge you to reconsider the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's envoy to Australia says 2 nations at 'new juncture'

China’s ambassador to Australia says relations between the two countries are at a “new juncture” with the election of a new Australian government and the first minister-to-minister talks in more than two years.Ambassador Xiao Qian gave an upbeat assessment of the potential for the bilateral relationship in a weekend speech to the Australia-China Friendship Society in the west coast city of Perth. The speech was published Monday on the embassy’s website.“The international, political and economic landscape is undergoing profound and complex changes. The China-Australia relationship is at a new juncture, facing many opportunities,” Xiao said.“My embassy and the Chinese...
CHINA
The Independent

Lib Dems call for fuel duty reduction in rural areas

Fuel duty should be cut in rural areas to ease the pressure on families facing sky-high prices at the pump, ministers have been told.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests households in rural areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas, equating to an extra burden of nearly £2,000 per year.The party is calling for an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme, which is currently offered in a handful of remote areas of the UK, to places where “public transport options are limited and drivers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy