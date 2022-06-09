ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s public frogging season begins June 30

 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit...

Rep. Dale Wright recognized by Missouri Chamber as a ‘Business Champion’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recognized state Rep. Dale Wright as a 2022 Business Champion. Wright is one of several state lawmakers recognized by the Chamber for supporting policies to grow the state’s economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.
MISSOURI STATE
COVID-19 cases are up 13 percent

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 9,731 up 1,128 or 13 percent more than the previous week’s total. There...
MISSOURI STATE
Appropriation makes record-setting investment in legal services for the poor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Thanks to recent action by the legislature and governor, the Missouri judiciary is investing more than $125 million in additional funding to help low-income Missourians access necessary civil legal services. This amount constitutes the largest single payment ever into the state’s fund that supports legal service organizations.
MISSOURI STATE
Driver Examination Stations close statewide for Juneteenth

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following date:. Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Too many people die...
MISSOURI STATE
The right to vote for Missourians, with or without a developmental disability, is a civil right

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The right to vote for Missourians, with or without a developmental disability, is a civil right – what happened in Phelps County and what we learned. On May 26, 2022, Phelps County clerk, Pamela K. Grow, told the Phelps County Commission, that she would be deleting the voter registrations of individuals who have guardians; even if a court order expressly states that, those individuals retain their rights to vote. Fortunately, because of the work of Sheltered Workshop advocates and self-advocates throughout the county, Grow rescinded her statement.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IHLA statement on federal plan to lift COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

CHICAGO – The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the United States will lift COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers:. “The pre-arrival testing requirement for inbound international travelers was one of the last remaining government COVID-19 mandates, and the United...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fighting for Missourians’ Second Amendment Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It has become an unfortunate theme in Washington – every time a crisis or tragedy hits this nation, Washington Democrats spring into action to exploit that situation to grow the power of government. In response to the current economic crisis of their own making, Democrats choose higher taxes; in response to the energy crisis, they choose new, less reliable energy sources over affordable energy coupled with new limits and regulations on oil and gas; in response to a border crisis, they choose open borders and government incentives for illegal immigration. Every solution they propose will only inflame the crises we face, but every solution also has one thing in common: they are liberal wish list items that have existed for decades.
MISSOURI STATE
Mississippi truck driver hurt in I-55 crash in Perry County

JEFFERSON CITY — A 55-year-old New Albany, Mississippi man received minor injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Perry County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Leslie L. Blackwell was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The patrol reports Blackwell was the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
New law will protect seniors and at-risk residents from waterborne health risks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker has signed into law legislation aimed at protecting senior citizens and other at-risks residents in Illinois from waterborne illnesses by requiring water utilities to notify healthcare and senior living facilities of water supply disruptions that could lead to water quality and microbial risks, such as legionella and other pathogens.
ILLINOIS STATE
American Red Cross urges caution as heat indexes rise￼

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – With hot temperatures and high humidity on the horizon, the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas urges residents to take precautions against the heat. According to the National Library of Medicine, extreme heat causes more deaths than any other weather-related hazard, killing 12,000 people...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Youth Plein Air Awards

STE. GENEVIEVE – Youth Plein Air Awards were presented during the May 4th Friday at the Ste Genevieve Art Guild Center and Museum. Congratulations and thanks to all youth who participated in the Youth Plein Air this year. The following youth were presented monetary awards and medals. Best of...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Quilts sought for Art Guild Show and Sale

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Sainte Genevieve Art Guild is inviting county quilters to show their work at a special quilt show and sale during Jour de Fete weekend. “Quilting has a long history in our county and wonderful quilts are still being made,” Guild Vice President Juanita Wyman says. “We want to give quilters from all over the county a chance to share them during the show. And if they wish, quilters can make them available for sale.”
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

