The US Supreme Court declined another case concerning when an invention is eligible for patent protection. Ameranth Inc., a wireless and Internet solutions provider for hospitality markets, whose software patent was invalidated by a federal district court, asked the high court to review the “confusing” standards around how to draw the line between an unpatentable idea and a patentable application of an idea. The company had urged the court to consider the case in coordination with Am. Axle & Mfg. Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, which the solicitor general recommended the justices take up.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO