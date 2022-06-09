ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Streamside Restoration Webinar June 22 on Zoom

By DKH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister now for a streamside restoration Zoom webinar on Wednesday,...

Jobs: Executive Director Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

As of June 1, 2022 Joe Abken accepted a new position as Society Manager at the Bellevue Botanic Garden. We will deeply miss him but look forward to seeing what magic he makes on the other side of the lake! Therefore, we are looking to hire a new Executive Director to offer an opportunity to continue the good work Joe seeded at the Garden.
SHORELINE, WA
Rainbow Bingo June 18 at Senior Activity Center

“It’s Super Fun” as quoted on Facebook. June Rainbow Bingo is on SATURDAY June 18, 2022. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a...
SHORELINE, WA
Vandalized glass panels on Blue Bridge to be replaced this weekend

Glass replacement for the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges at Aurora Avenue N and N 155th Street will begin this weekend. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to access the bridges, but are urged to use caution in the work areas. Traffic revisions will be in place and delays may be...
SHORELINE, WA
County
King County, WA
King county rolls out battery-electric heavy duty trucks

King County became the first organization in the state to roll out a new model of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks manufactured at Kenworth’s assembly plant in Renton, opening a new market for zero-emission fleets. It will be one of the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in North America operated by...
KING COUNTY, WA
Home sales in Lake Forest Park during May 2022

The following are properties that sold in Lake Forest Park during the month of May 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office. While we are starting to see some signs of a more balanced market, last month's statistics don't reflect that quite yet - other than seeing more properties selling at their list price, and even below.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Shoreline Walks - North City and Echo Lake parks this Saturday

Walk across the 195th Street pedestrian bridge and the 185th Street bridge near the new link light rail station. Walk through Sky Acres, North City Park, and Shoreline Park. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some rough trails. Meet at the Shoreline Stadium parking lot, at the south end of the stadium off NE 185th Street near 5th Ave NE.
SHORELINE, WA
Shoreline K-5 Schools open to Out-of-District students

Starting this coming 2022-23 school year, Shoreline School District elementary schools will be open to transfer requests from out-of-district students. In recent years, our K-5 schools have been closed to Choice Transfer Requests from students who live outside the district boundaries, but a recent decline in enrollment and projected decreasing numbers means we have room in the coming school year.
SHORELINE, WA
Spots still available for families in the Positive Discipline for Families Program at Center for Human Services in Shoreline

The Center for Human Services still has spots available for families to connect with others and explore positive parenting philosophy and strategies for happy, healthy and strong family!. Positive Discipline for Families Program Registration Form Survey (surveymonkey.com) https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PositiveDisciplineENG.
SHORELINE, WA
Shoreline School District honors 2022 retirees

Co-workers, school board members, and administrators past and present gathered at the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to honor the 2022 Shoreline Schools retirees. Each one was introduced in turn and each spoke to the crowd. They were presented with the traditional blue crystal...
Edmonds Driftwood Players 11th Annual Festival of Shorts

Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for their 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, postponed from last season. These shows have been selected from submissions from around the globe and have never before been produced for an audience. Past winners have later been developed into full-length award winning plays!. Each performance includes...
EDMONDS, WA
Rollover on I-5 Friday at NE 205th

A rollover just before noon on Friday, June 10, 2022 blocking the southbound HOV lane just south of the King-SnoCo line. No information on condition of the driver or cause of the rollover.
KING COUNTY, WA

