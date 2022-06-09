Streamside Restoration Webinar June 22 on Zoom

As of June 1, 2022 Joe Abken accepted a new position as Society Manager at the Bellevue Botanic Garden. We will deeply miss him but look forward to seeing what magic he makes on the other side of the lake! Therefore, we are looking to hire a new Executive Director to offer an opportunity to continue the good work Joe seeded at the Garden.
“It’s Super Fun” as quoted on Facebook. June Rainbow Bingo is on SATURDAY June 18, 2022. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a...
The Lake Forest Park Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on potential changes to the City’s sign regulations on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 7:00pm - in person and online. The Commission has been working with the City Attorney on a set of recommendations to the City Council...
Glass replacement for the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges at Aurora Avenue N and N 155th Street will begin this weekend. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to access the bridges, but are urged to use caution in the work areas. Traffic revisions will be in place and delays may be...
King County became the first organization in the state to roll out a new model of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks manufactured at Kenworth’s assembly plant in Renton, opening a new market for zero-emission fleets. It will be one of the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in North America operated by...
In a resolution approved at its meeting on June 9, 2022, the Mayor and Lake Forest Park City Council declared Juneteenth, June 19th, a city holiday in remembrance of the day in 1865 that enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned of their freedom. It was further resolved by the...
The following are properties that sold in Lake Forest Park during the month of May 2022. Data compiled for the Shoreline Area News by the Shoreline Windermere office. While we are starting to see some signs of a more balanced market, last month's statistics don't reflect that quite yet - other than seeing more properties selling at their list price, and even below.
Walk across the 195th Street pedestrian bridge and the 185th Street bridge near the new link light rail station. Walk through Sky Acres, North City Park, and Shoreline Park. Walk is approximately 3 miles. Rated moderate for some rough trails. Meet at the Shoreline Stadium parking lot, at the south end of the stadium off NE 185th Street near 5th Ave NE.
Looking for sources to help your family through life? The Spring Into Action Fair showcases a variety of non-profit organizations that will display and make presentations that should interest many Shoreline area families and residents with various needs. “This event will help families in the Shoreline area to become more...
Starting this coming 2022-23 school year, Shoreline School District elementary schools will be open to transfer requests from out-of-district students. In recent years, our K-5 schools have been closed to Choice Transfer Requests from students who live outside the district boundaries, but a recent decline in enrollment and projected decreasing numbers means we have room in the coming school year.
The Center for Human Services still has spots available for families to connect with others and explore positive parenting philosophy and strategies for happy, healthy and strong family!. Positive Discipline for Families Program Registration Form Survey (surveymonkey.com) https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PositiveDisciplineENG.
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meet Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 6-8:30pm. The meeting will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and is open to both members and guests. 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” and will discuss...
Co-workers, school board members, and administrators past and present gathered at the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to honor the 2022 Shoreline Schools retirees. Each one was introduced in turn and each spoke to the crowd. They were presented with the traditional blue crystal...
Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for their 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, postponed from last season. These shows have been selected from submissions from around the globe and have never before been produced for an audience. Past winners have later been developed into full-length award winning plays!. Each performance includes...
The Golden Wheels car club will display their vintage autos on Saturday, June 18, 2020 from 10am to 2pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Starting from the Museum at 10am, a Neighborhood History Walk will explore the area around the museum from a...
