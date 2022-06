JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The right to vote for Missourians, with or without a developmental disability, is a civil right – what happened in Phelps County and what we learned. On May 26, 2022, Phelps County clerk, Pamela K. Grow, told the Phelps County Commission, that she would be deleting the voter registrations of individuals who have guardians; even if a court order expressly states that, those individuals retain their rights to vote. Fortunately, because of the work of Sheltered Workshop advocates and self-advocates throughout the county, Grow rescinded her statement.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO