Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County Students New Members Of BC3 Academic Honor Society

By Press Releases
 3 days ago

Seven Butler County Community College (BC3) students from Lawrence County, including three Ellwood City residents, are among 79 new members of BC3’s chapter of an international academic honor society. New members of Rho Phi, the college’s 54-year-old chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, must have a minimum grade-point average...

ECASD Board of Directors Hires Boys Basketball Head Coach

The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors hired Scott Dibble to serve as the head boys basketball coach. In 2019, Dibble stepped down after serving for two seasons as Bishop Canevin’s girls basketball head coach and two years previously as an assistant. The Crusaders won WPIAL titles three of the four years and were state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of June 13

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon mothers sue school district, teacher over gender identity lessons

Three Mt. Lebanon mothers are suing the school district, its leaders, its school board and a first-grade teacher for the alleged teaching of gender identity issues to elementary-age students, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court. The suit, filed by parents Carmilla Tatel, Stacy Dunn and Gretchen Melton,...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Seminarians ordained as transitional deacons

Three seminarians were ordained June 4 as transitional deacons by Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. Those ordained are all in their final year of preparing for the priesthood. Jacob Gruber is a 2013 graduate of Baldwin High School. Following his second year of theology...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents call for removal of school board president after controversial meme

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — An inflammatory social media post has a lot of parents and community members outraged. Some parents said the Seneca Valley school board president, Eric DiTullio, shared a meme on his personal Facebook page, allegedly making fun of actor Matthew McConaughey, who spoke at the White House earlier this week about the mass school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. In his emotional speech, the actor talked about the victims, their families and called for gun legislation.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Farm and Dairy

Retiring soldier interns at two Pa. farms as part of transition program

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. — When Michael Kovach first heard from George Hayden, the pitch seemed almost too good to be true. Hayden would be retiring soon from a 20-year career in the U.S. Army. He wanted to get some experience working on a farm to aid in his transition to civilian life. The Army would pay him to spend a couple months interning at Kovach’s farm.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
upmc.com

UPMC Hillman & Pitt School of Medicine announce New Radiation Oncology Leader

Heath D. Skinner, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Skinner, who currently serves as an associate professor of radiation oncology at Pitt as well as an investigator at UPMC Hillman, will take over the lead position on July 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg

Sharpsburg Council unanimously approved an ordinance at its May 26 meeting establishing a parks and recreation commission. The commission can have up to nine members. Members have yet to be appointed. Those interested in being a part of the volunteer commission should submit letters of interest to the borough via...
SHARPSBURG, PA
WKBN

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bantam Jeep Festival celebrates vehicle in its Butler birthplace

Jeep owners acknowledge each other by holding up two or three fingers from their steering wheel when they pass by on the road. There will be a lot of waving this weekend. Jeep enthusiasts will gather Friday through Sunday at the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. Organizers are expecting...
WFMJ.com

PennDOT asking for public input on Mercer Co. bridge rehab, detour set for 2023

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for input on a planned bridge rehabilitation and detour in Mercer County. The bridge, located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258, is expected to undergo rehabilitation in 2023, however, PennDOT is asking for public input and comments on the project in advance of the work.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Work underway at busy Sharon intersection

"It's always been one of the busiest intersections," says Sharon at-large councilman Carl Sizer. Where East Connelly Boulevard, South Sharpsville Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway all meet, so does some of the heaviest vehicle and foot traffic in Sharon. "With the addition of Speedway, that really increased the traffic,...
SHARON, OH
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy works to restore electricity in Columbiana, Mercer counties

FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Real Estate Transfers For May 2022

Summer is just around the corner and the real estate market is heating up! Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for April 2021 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Burns Avenue; Matthew Gebhardt to Ralph & Donna Verdu for $239,000.00.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Mark L. Grim, 70

of Shenango Township passed away on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at the UPMC Jamison Hospital in New Castle. Mark was born in Monaca on February 2nd, 1952 to the late Melvin and Mary (Yambrisic) Grim. He is a member of the Monaca High School class of 1970, and graduated from Robert Morris College in 1974 with a degree in marketing. While in high school Mark played football, baseball, basketball, and played trumpet in the schools marching band. Mark had worked as a salesman for Lorillard Tobacco Company, and since 1989 as the owner and operator of VRS Office Supply Company. He is a past president of the Ellwood City Jay Cee’s and a member of the J.C.I. Senate, his number being 42730. He served as Vice-President of the National Jay Cee’s. Mark was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He also had coached Little League and Minor League Baseball in Ellwood City.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

