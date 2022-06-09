Lawrence County Students New Members Of BC3 Academic Honor Society

of Shenango Township passed away on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at the UPMC Jamison Hospital in New Castle. Mark was born in Monaca on February 2nd, 1952 to the late Melvin and Mary (Yambrisic) Grim. He is a member of the Monaca High School class of 1970, and graduated from Robert Morris College in 1974 with a degree in marketing. While in high school Mark played football, baseball, basketball, and played trumpet in the schools marching band. Mark had worked as a salesman for Lorillard Tobacco Company, and since 1989 as the owner and operator of VRS Office Supply Company. He is a past president of the Ellwood City Jay Cee’s and a member of the J.C.I. Senate, his number being 42730. He served as Vice-President of the National Jay Cee’s. Mark was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He also had coached Little League and Minor League Baseball in Ellwood City.

