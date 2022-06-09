ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Impermanent Loss?

 3 days ago
Decentralized Finance—DeFi—is one of blockchain technology's novel financial use cases. It is a developed financial ecosystem that offers conventional financial services without a governing/central authority or intermediaries. Virtually all financial services provided by the traditional system of banking—which reflects Centralized Finance—are available on DeFi with a perk...

HackerNoon

Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH?

Want to make a profit on Ethereum trading? It’s simple. All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. Put the difference in your pocket – that’s the profit. These instructions seem simple, but making a profit isn’t always that easy – especially in the world of cryptocurrency. Market volatility sends the ETH price up and down like a pogo stick, rising and falling dramatically with no warning and no obvious cause. Last week’s 100 € purchase may be worth 200 € today – or 50 €.
HackerNoon

New Era for Monero Begins With Tail Emission!

This is a huge moment for Monero and the cryptocurrency community as a whole. The Monero (XMR) blockchain was designed with what they call a. Monero block rewards will never drop to zero. Block rewards will gradually drop until tail emission commences at the end of May 2022. At this point, rewards will be fixed at 0.6 XMR per block.
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
HackerNoon

Why Liquid Staking Benefits the Crypto Ecosystem

Liquid Staking is a way to have the best of both worlds, it’s the innovation that could finally tip the adoption on staking in general. Liquid staking offers the ability to not only stake crypto for validation rewards, it allows owners to continue to use their locked-up assets for investments and yield in other activities. The more the number of stakers in PoS, the fewer the chances of the network failing, the less likely the network will fail. The network is incumbent on the protocol to retain the liquidity that users want to provide it.
HackerNoon

Virtual Crypto Cards And The Art of Spending Your Bling

A list of the 5 best Virtual Crypto Cards with low transaction fees that you should apply for today. If you have invested in crypto and are earning a good return on it, things might seem perfect. But how practical is it to hold the token if you can’t spend it? In the last few years, cryptocurrencies have attracted hundreds of thousands of investors and have, to a certain extent, captured the financial ecosystem. However, the payments market still remains largely untapped. But, that will soon be a thing of the past with the launch of some user-friendly Virtual Crypto Cards.
HackerNoon

Here Are 48 Crypto Websites, Apps and Resources That You Should Know and Use

The crypto market is down at the time of this writing (9 June 2022) and while everyone is down in the dumps the best thing you can do right now is to invest in the only thing that matters, you. I have put together what I believe to be a rock-solid list of websites, apps, links, and resources that cover the entire Crypto industry. This list includes basics, coding, blockchain, trading, NFTs, DeFi, and a lot more. You can use this list to practically learn anything you need about Crypto.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
HackerNoon

Check Out Some Cool Cosmos Projects in 2022

With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights. With another incredible year behind us, many major milestones reached, and an explosion of innovation throughout the growing Cosmos ecosystem, 2021 was an interstellar year. But launching IBC and completing the Cosmos whitepaper isn’t where our story ends. We’re only at the start of this amazing journey with so many exciting plans on the horizon and plenty of developments already in the pipeline for 2022. Check out the highlights.
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
HackerNoon

The Future of NFTs In The Web3 Economy

As the world eagerly explores new ways to shape an exciting future for humanity, blockchain innovation is setting precedence in all sectors of human activity by laying the groundwork for the future of the internet known as Web 3.0. This is pioneering a more inclusive, less biased, decentralized web for all players and users.
TheStreet

Dorsey Has a Plan to Free the Internet from Google, Wealthy Investors

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report seems to be behind him. If Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of the microblogging website continues to monitor behind the scenes the eventful acquisition of the platform for $44 billion by his friend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he's being quiet about it. Instead, the entrepreneur has decided to finally take action to which is one of his latest fights.
HackerNoon

Healthcare CRM Software: Peculiarities of Making a Good One

Good healthcare CRM systems are designed to tackle specific challenges and help optimize complex processes that stand in the way of improving patient care. The main goal of customer relationship management (CRM) in business is to retain existing customers and attract new ones. A good CRM system is a powerful analytics tool that aggregates different kinds of patient information (demographics, financial, health-related, behavioral, social, and other relevant data) It is important that the system helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage prescriptions, appointments, clinical records, corresponding lab tests and notes. The system has to be able to update this data in real-time.
HackerNoon

Change Data Capture to Accelerate Real-time Analytics

There is nothing new in saying that startups leverage Big Data and AI to develop more innovative business models. As a result, Big Data and AI matters have been ubiquitous in executive and technical forums. But they have often been discussed at such a high level that folks end up missing details on such companies' building blocks.
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy

I have been following the decentralization of the internet since about 2016. After the initial excitement, I started to get disappointed once I noticed some signs of a short-sighted direction. I was particularly fed up with the general belief that our main and only problem in the world is centralized currencies and solving this will change everything.
