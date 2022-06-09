How to Connect Router to Modem Wirelessly?

When it comes to getting internet in rural areas, your first thought is probably of a satellite internet service. But you may have access to more internet service options in your area than you think. There have been big developments in rural internet access in recent years, including an expansion of fiber and cable networks, new broadband technologies and the Federal Communication Commission's efforts to close the digital divide. That means that residents of rural areas now have lots more broadband options to choose from. And while satellite internet may still reign supreme in rural areas, other connection types, such as DSL, fixed wireless and 5G, cable internet and even fiber-optic are now more widely accessible than ever before.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO