Thursday’s Must Reads

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. Image given for artistic purpose only (not an accurate image).Maurício Mascaro / Pexels.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden...
Comments / 0