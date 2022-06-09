ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

7 Top-Rated Alternatives for Adsense You Should Know in 2022

 3 days ago
Google’s AdSense is a venerable platform that has been helping content publishers monetize their sites for many years. An ad network is a technology platform that facilitates the buying and selling of ad space between advertisers and publishers. Propeller Ads is a major ad network that provides a variety of advertisements...

TheStreet

Dorsey Has a Plan to Free the Internet from Google, Wealthy Investors

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report seems to be behind him. If Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of the microblogging website continues to monitor behind the scenes the eventful acquisition of the platform for $44 billion by his friend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk, he's being quiet about it. Instead, the entrepreneur has decided to finally take action to which is one of his latest fights.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Gotta Collect'em All! Mobile Apps and The Race to 5 Stars

Evaluations are critical for any business and getting individuals to write favorable evaluations can be difficult. However, we explore ways with which you can get more reviews for your mobile application. It doesn't matter if you run a B2B or B2C company, a marketing agency or a SaaS firm, an...
CELL PHONES
Hackernoon

How to Become a Web3 Developer

Web3 is a vision for the internet where users have more choice, control, and ownership. It’s a new techno-social paradigm where data can be registered on blockchains, tokenized, or managed and accessed on decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer networks. Web3 developer salaries are attractive, and the opportunity to make an impact is unparalleled. We’ve curated the best resources into a simple, unbiased starter guide to becoming a web3 developer.
INTERNET
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
BITCOIN
HackerNoon

Hacked: MetaMask User Lost US$81,000 In ETH

Jonny Reid shared his experience of stealing encrypted assets in his MetaMask wallet on Twitter. Reid found that 41 ETH in MetaMask were transferred from MetaMask on 18th May. Reid believes that he has a “high level of security awareness’s” But with the help of friends working in cybersecurity, he is still unable to find the hack. The only thing he could do is strengthen security measures since then. Reid also pointed to a previously reported scam, in which scam groups monitor the content of all posts through the Twitter API. Reid said he privately messaged everyone not to click on the link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

How Artificial Intelligence Backs Up eCommerce Businesses to Grow 10X Faster

Artificial Intelligence is becoming one of the most critical technologies in eCommerce. It's being used to solve problems, improve customer experience, and grow businesses. Amazon uses AI to predict what customers are likely to buy and predict what they want, which boosts the growth of online retail in general. The use of AI is now being used in all kinds of industries, from healthcare to finance, from manufacturing to retail. If you are starting an eCommerce business from scratch, stay tuned to know how to make it successful with AI.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Collecting Data from 1.1M Hacker News Curated Comments

In this test we use the data collection of 1.1M Hacker News curated comments with numeric fields from <https://://://zenodo.org/record/45901. In the modern world 1 million of documents can be considered a very small data set which can be typical for many applications: blogs and news sites, online stores, job, automotive and real estate sites and so on. We have made this test available for 4 databases: Clickhouse, Manticore Search, Elasitcsearch, Clickhouse and Elasticsearch. We've tried to make as little changes to database default settings as possible.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

We’re Building the Lumos Metaverse to Elevate Builder Opportunities in Web3 🚀

We are excited to announce the launch of the Lumos Metaverse for builders to access the right opportunities and flourish in the Web3 space. To bring this to fruition, we successfully raised $1.1 million in seed capital. The seed round was led by Global Web3 venture fund -Delta Blockchain Fund, and funding from leading VCs- Superblock, Next Web Capital, Arcanum Capital, AG Build, Paradigm Shift Capital and multiple eminent angel investors from the Web3 ecosystem.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Discover Tech Companies via The Tech Company Brief

Introducing The Tech Company Brief: a free and timely data driven insight into which tech companies are rising and falling in the public consciousness. The Tech Company Brief contains two HackerNoon original data points to measure how the internet is talking more or less about these technology companies: Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest (both detailed below). This data derives from traffic, time on page, and engagement on tech company news pages. Both the Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest Score update once per day, and are based on data points from the previous two weeks. While the live page itself features lists of 100 companies, the The Tech Company Brief email includes just the five weekly company rankings and the top five most trending community interest risers.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start?

With NFT sales soaring last year, the term has gone from being a vague and niche thing that only a few weird coders tossed around to becoming one of the most talked-about topics in the world. To facilitate and profit off of the NFT boom, several NFT marketplaces have sprung up, with some turning people into millionaires overnight. With so many opportunities to explore, investors want to figure out and occupy various niches to spread their influence far and wide in this new and flourishing business.
MARKETS
Deadline

Multi-Billion-Dollar Bids For Cricket Rights Are Expected From Disney, Sony And Reliance In Duel With Global Streaming Implications

Click here to read the full article. Today is the day when bids are to be submitted for rights to the Indian Premier League, a cricket league whose games are a massive draw across South Asia and other parts of the world and have helped propel Disney’s global rollout of Disney+. After taking on cricket as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox in 2019, Disney is expected to be one of three bidders in the auction, along with Reliance Industries and Sony Group Corp. The multi-year rights package is expected to fetch somewhere between $6...
NFL
HackerNoon

Cryptosociety 2.0

I think we all started this decentralised/blockchain project thinking we could change the world. It would be free, egalitarian and full of leisure. No more centralised governments or corporate overlords, we would all have a say, all have access to resources and all have money. I think we all started...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Understanding the Potential of Female Founders in Blockchain

The most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform less diverse peers on profitability. Diversity wins and here are a few trending women in WEB3 leading the way. The blockchain is inherently inclusive. “Permissionless” systems do not require middlemen or gatekeepers to grant access to their services....
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What is a Website Blocking Injunction?

The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals, and educational resources, obtained its first pirate site blocking injunction in 2015. Six years later the group has now been granted an expansion in an effort to restrict access to domains that helped to circumvent the aims of the High Court order. For more than a decade copyright holders of all kinds have approached the UK High Court with applications for website blocking injunctions. Applicants have included entities such as the BPI (representing the major music labels) and the MPA (movies and TV shows). Over time, these groups have expanded to include organizations such as the Premier League and similar live sports broadcasters, who in the main seek to have pirate IPTV-type operations blocked by the countries leading ISPs. In 2015, The Publishers Association, a UK organization supporting members producing digital and print books, research journals and educational resources, broke new ground by becoming the first entity in the UK to use Section 97A of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 to obtain blocking measures.
INDIA
HackerNoon

Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄

A mechanical engineer with no prior knowledge of coding get’s fired from his first job and goes on to create one of the most revolutionary decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the history of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. From such humble beginnings to a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and a...
MARKETS
