A man caring for his mother was shot in the head and killed as he left her house and was getting into his car in North Philadelphia late Sunday night. Police officers arrived along the 3300 block of North Smedley Street in the Tioga neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. to find 40-year-old Jessie Bridges bleeding from his head next to his vehicle with its door open, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO