Phillies get their fill against Brewers

The Royals have signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal, according to an official announcement from the Omaha Storm Chasers, the club’s Triple-A affiliate. Quinn has spent the vast majority of his career with the Phillies so far, as they drafted him back in 2011. Although he was considered a very noteworthy prospect, even taking the final spot on Baseball America’s Top 100 list in 2013, he’s been slowed by injuries at the big league level. Despite appearing in six MLB seasons to this point, he’s gotten into just 201 total games in that time, never getting into more than 50 in any individual season. He’s never been able to get into much of a groove at the plate in his stop-and-start career, with an MLB batting line of .223/.300/.343, wRC+ of 74. Despite that tepid production at the plate, he’s still provided value with his speed, as Statcast estimates his glovework to have been worth seven outs above average in his career. Quinn also has 43 stolen bases in his limited MLB action so far.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO