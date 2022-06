Full-size versions of the sample ballots can be downloaded in Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format at the links below. In accordance with the provisions of the Colorado Revised Statutes and the Colorado Constitution, notice is hereby given that a Coordinated Election will be held in the State of Colorado, County of Kiowa, on Tuesday, the 28th day of June, 2022. The election will be a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed to each active registered elector in accordance with C.R.S.

KIOWA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO