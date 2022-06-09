ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

NextHome Tomorrow Realty pet supply drive runs thru July 31

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year on June 15, NextHome offices come together to support the humans and animals of their local communities. NextHome Tomorrow Realty in Lewes is supporting local animal rescues with a pet supply donation drive through Sunday, July 31. Pet supply donations may be dropped...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Rock the Boat gala to benefit Overfalls Foundation Oct. 9

The Overfalls Foundation will host Rock the Boat, a gala fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. Guests will enjoy live music and dancing to the upbeat tunes of the popular band Hot Sauce, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cake and a cash bar. There will also be a live auction of exciting items and experiences such as a night for two at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City that includes dinner, accommodations, and a show. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 16, via Eventbrite.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware estate planners enjoy Delaware Bay cruise

The Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council hosted its annual membership social event with a scenic Delaware Bay cruise out of Lewes aboard the Cape Water Taxi. Members and guests shown are (l-r) Jay Stevens, CPA, from Jefferson, Urian, Doane & Sterner P.A.; Louis Riggin, CFP, of BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Bill Purnell of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Kevin Worsh, BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Cody Smith of Edward Jones, and Staci Smith; Christophe Clark Emmert of Tunnell & Raysor P.A.; Rebecca Doyle from Baird, Mandalas Brockstedt LLC, and Justin Doyle; Mike DiPaolo, Delaware Community Foundation; Deirdre McCartney of Sergovic, Carmean, Wideman, McCartney & Owens P.A.; Will Emmert, Emmert Auction Associates; William Dugdale, Alliance Bernstein; and Robert Jeter, CFP, CRPC, InFocus Financial Advisors.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Overcoming roadblocks on the way to success

The dearth of qualified help here at the beach continues to take its toll. One of our newer Rehoboth restaurants went out of business last year because the stress of keeping the doors open was too much when other issues befell the owners’ family. Laptop warriors can proselytize all they want, but things can get up close and personal when misfortune comes to our friends and neighbors who are doing their best just to stay afloat.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~13169 HOLLY TREE RD~ELLENDALE

Route 226-13169 Holly Tree Rd, Ellendale, DE 19941 ~ Large old Victorian home that was moved to this lot many years ago. Owners have done many updates to the home since then. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half bath. Home has a a big enclosed porch on the back of the home . Extra space off downstairs bedroom for that perfect office. Large Garage with a shed on each side for extra storage. They also have an additional storage building on the property that will remain . Sellers are putting a brand new well on the property prior to settlement. Big backyard with gorgeous trees and a view of the horses near by. Home sit on one half acre plus. See this one today!
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Leadership Techniques LLC celebrates ribbon cutting

Leadership Techniques LLC celebrated its move to Delaware with a Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting May 24. Having formed the company in Frederick, Md., in 2010, co-founders Dave Newman and Lisa Hammer recently relocated Leadership Techniques LLC and their families to Delaware, a move they describe as a dream come true. They love the area and feel confident that their unique team approach to leadership training will be a huge hit in the First State.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

A few fun fishing trips

On May 31, my wife Barbara and I launched my 16-foot tin boat at the Lewes Boat Ramp around 8:30 a.m. to catch the last of the incoming and the first of the outgoing tide in the Delaware Bay. The weather forecast called for east winds at 10 knots and sunny skies. They lied. They did get the east wind correct, but it was a good 15 knots with gusts to 20 and a thick fog rolling in from the bay.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Take a Weekend Trip to Chincoteague!

If you head westward from the Delaware beaches and drive about an hour and a half south on Route 113 you’ll come to the small town of Chincoteague, Virginia, with a Norman Rockwell streetscape reached just beyond a beautiful causeway over the bay. Keep going, and you’ll soon be...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Local News

Good Neighbors celebrates 30th anniversary

KENNETT SQUARE — Good Neighbors Home Repairs celebrated its 30th anniversary with supporters, from friends to volunteers, in the borough on Thursday. “I’m so happy to recognize Good Neighbors’ milestone,” said state Rep. Christina Sappey, D-158th of West Bradford. “Thirty years of ensuring safe, accessible homes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Family-Friendly Things to See and Do in Lewes, DE

Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Reboboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Lewes, read on.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Barks and Brews to benefit Delaware Humane June 13

Local brewery Dewey Beer Company, in partnership with Delaware Humane Association, will host the second of their joint Barks and Brews summer series from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 13, at Dewey Beer Company’s Harbeson location, 21241 Iron Throne Drive, Milton. By uniting beer lovers and animal lovers...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Real Estate Community Donates 598 Pounds of Food

DELAWARE – Real estate associations in Delaware came together during the 2022 National REALTOR® Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 will also be contributed to the Food Bank. Between June 6-9, 2022, REALTORS® and...
DELAWARE STATE
starpublications.online

Crab Cake, Softshell Crab sandwiches

There will be Fisherman’s Inn crab cake and softshell crab sandwiches available on Friday, June 24 at Wheatley Church. Takeout includes crab cake or softshell crab on bun, chips and “sweet.” Suggested donation $13 for either. Hot dogs and hamburgers will also be available. The church will be serving from 3-6 p.m. Wheatley Church is located at intersection of Md. Rt. 313 and Wheatley Church Road outside Galestown, Md (two miles north of Sharptown and two miles south of Eldorado). Current Maryland COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
GALESTOWN, MD
Cape Gazette

Nathaniel Mitchell DAR service activities continue

The Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in Georgetown installed new executive officers May 14 at Rosemont, Mitchell’s home in Laurel. Serving for the 2022-25 term are Regent Carol Evans, Vice Regent Adrienne Donaway, Treasurer Judith Schlott, Librarian Alice Min, Registrar Norma Frost, Corresponding Secretary Elizabeth Tingle and Recording Secretary Glenda Scott.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Handmade wooden art featured at Inland Bays Garden Center

The Little Garden Gallery team at Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, welcomes wooden art by Travis Bower just in time for Father’s Day gift giving. A science teacher in the Indian River School District, Bower describes his art as a connection to the natural world.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Fall opening for new Redner's near Lewes

Shoppers awaiting the opening of the new Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards off Route 9 near Lewes will have to wait a few more months. A fall grand opening is being planned, according to Eric White, director of Redner's marketing and communications in Reading, Pa. Although the exterior construction...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

No kayak rental this summer for Rehoboth canal dock

Rehoboth Beach officials have announced there will be no kayak rental service this year at its Grove Park canal dock. The dock took years to come to fruition and was spearheaded by the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association. Through a number of different funding sources – private donations and grants – the organization raised about $1 million for the project. The city contributed nearly $300,000 and also took over control of the project once construction began in April 2020. The city officially opened the dock in May 2021.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
13News Now

Tall, historic ships make return for 2022 Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. — On the deck of the Kalmar Nyckel, every line and command comes with a piece of history and purpose. “They’re beautiful and romantic, but they look like old boats," Ship Captain Lauren Morgans said. Fare weather and fare winds greeted the replica of the Swedish...
NORFOLK, VA
Cape Gazette

Milton’s Fox Hole closes

After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.
MILTON, DE

