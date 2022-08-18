ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student Loan Forgiveness: What’s the Outlook for Federal vs. Private Debt?

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1TbC_0g5Mrtnh00

Student organizations, labor unions, groups that represent nurses and teachers, special-interest groups and lobbyists of every imaginable persuasion are chiming in on President Biden’s push to forgive student debt for millions of Americans.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

On April 6, the Department of Education announced that President Biden had extended the pause on student loan repayment, collections and interest until Aug. 31. The pause — a vital part of the pandemic recovery programs — applied only to federal loans and did not impact private student debt. Will that same standard apply if the president decides to forgive five-figure student loans for millions of borrowers, as it now appears he will?

Probably yes, but there are a whole lot of variables. Let’s explore the potential scenarios.

So, Is There a Plan?

On April 16, 10 days after the president announced an extension of the repayment pause, Forbes reported on a “bombshell announcement from the White House” that the administration was considering wide-scale student debt cancelation.

If President Biden has decided on a course of action, he’s keeping his cards close to the vest and has yet to announce any formal plan.

How Much Debt Will Borrowers Shed?

According to Forbes, President Biden has signaled support for eliminating $10,000 in student debt per borrower. He rejected a proposal from his party’s progressive wing to eliminate $50,000, but that plan might be gaining traction once again.

According to Forbes, champions of the $50,000 plan argue that forgiving:

  • $10,000 would eliminate student debt for 13 million borrowers
  • $20,000 would eliminate student debt for 20 million borrowers
  • $30,000 would eliminate student debt for 24 million borrowers
  • $40,000 would eliminate student debt for 28 million borrowers
  • $50,000 would eliminate student debt for 30 million borrowers

According to The Hill, the president has already canceled $25 billion in student debt, mostly for federal student loan recipients defrauded by their schools, borrowers with disabilities, and borrowers who qualified for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF).

Biden Has a Lot To Consider

As with everything today, the topic of student loan forgiveness is politically charged and polarizing — but national consensus and political will aren’t the only things President Biden has to weigh when making a decision. According to Bloomberg, the president’s plan has to consider:

  • Whether the plan he pursues can stand up to the legal challenges that are sure to come
  • If federal budgets will be able to endure the financial cost of widespread loan forgiveness
  • Whether his actions will add more fuel to the rate of inflation

Will the Plan Exclude Higher Earners and Private Loans?

According to Bloomberg, Biden will design the plan to help low- and middle-income borrowers. It will, therefore, most likely exclude anyone earning $125,000 a year or more. There’s also the question of whether or not to include loans borrowed for graduate school.

However, in terms of limitations and exclusions, one thing is certain — the plan is almost sure to forgive only publicly funded federal student loans and exclude borrowers who took out private loans from banks and other commercial lenders. According to Forbes, the Higher Education Act, which Biden is drawing on for the legal authority to forgive federal loans, does not grant the executive branch the authority to waive private debt.

There is no way to convert private student loans into federal student loans, so any cancelation of private debt would require Congressional legislation.

According to Newsweek, however, only a small portion of America’s student debt — about 8% — is owed through private student loans. That’s about $133 billion in private debt compared to $1.6 trillion in federal student debt.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Forgiveness: What’s the Outlook for Federal vs. Private Debt?

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Private Student Loans#Linus Business#College#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#The White House
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Essence

Biden Is Granting A 7th Extension For Student Loan Payments–Harmful Or Helpful At This Point?

The current loan moratorium ends on August 31, leaving millions of borrowers eagerly awaiting the President's next steps. Student loan debt is crippling most of the country, and it seems like the White House is trying to come up with a remedy. But is it a band-aid solution, or rubbing salt in the wound? U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated on August 21 that President Joe Biden will reportedly announce his details on the student loan payment pause this week. This is the seventh extension thus far.
POTUS
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
CNET

Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
EDUCATION
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
183K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy