Just Listed | Stunning in Steeplechase | 7763 Bold Lad Road

Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. โ€œMamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,โ€ she says. โ€œRight here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that weโ€™re positive Individuals will love.โ€ True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Prioloโ€™s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.

FLORIDA STATE ใƒป 2 DAYS AGO