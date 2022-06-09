ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Just Listed | Stunning in Steeplechase | 7763 Bold Lad Road

luxuryrealestate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 and Start 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚... Set on a sprawling 1-acre home site, this brand new custom estate home is a...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

globalcirculate.com

Pair of tapering towers defined by eye-catching exoskeleton exteriors

Earlier this year, ODA revealed plans for a pair of unusual towers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm has now followed that design with another pair of eye-catching residential towers elsewhere in the city, which will be defined by their tapering form and exoskeleton exteriors. The project, named Ombelle, will...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

"This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous lingerie brunch, and it was...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York

Our New Feature, Seriously Boca, Highlights Woman Complaining On Social About Heat, Thunderstorms. ”I HAD NO IDEA IT WAS SO HOT ALL YEAR ROUND!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who relocated from New York to Boca Raton is finding it very difficult […] The article SERIOUSLY BOCA: Woman Shocked By Storms, Heat After Moving From New York appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
realtrends.com

Florida top agent on selling the Palm Beach lifestyle

“I love my job,” notes Suzanne Frisbie. Her passion for it shows and as a result, it has paved the road to accomplishment. Frisbie has been a successful broker-associate with Corcoran in Palm Beach, Florida since 1988 during which time she has developed a keen familiarity with its unique geography, architecture, market trends, and property values.
PALM BEACH, FL
iheart.com

The Best Private Golf Courses In Florida Include 6 In Palm Beach

Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Seven Units to Florida with Signed Deal in Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Seasoned Multi-Unit Operators Ink Agreement with Nashville Hot Chicken Concept to Open Locations in Area. June 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Cluck Beach LLC, that is owned by Rob Shawger, Matt Abdoo and Blair Bitove, to open seven locations throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties in Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
soulofmiami.org

Larry’s Ice Cream’s Super-Sized, NJ-Boardwalk-Inspired Comfort Foods and Super-Cool Desserts Are Blazing a Trends-Packed Trail to Boca Raton 6/13/22

Boca Raton, Florida—June 8, 2022–Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
BOCA RATON, FL
newyorksocialdiary.com

The End of the Season in Palm Beach

Last year, it was Mother’s Day. This year Memorial Day weekend marked the move back to the Hamptons — “officially” ending the season in Palm Beach. But those that extended their island stay exclaimed, “May and June are the best kept secrets in Palm Beach,” especially when you can “walk into your favorite restaurant and get a table without a reservation again.”
tippnews.com

Pompano Beach CRA Seeks Restaurant Developer/Operator for Prime Site: Restaurant to Anchor Old Town Arts and Entertainment District

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking sealed proposals from qualified respondents for the development and operations of a restaurant located in the “Old Town Arts and Entertainment District” in the City of Pompano Beach. The purpose of this Request For Proposal (RFP) process is to select a qualified respondent with proven experience, financial resources, and professional expertise to design, renovate and construct a new restaurant on this pivotal site. The City will receive sealed proposals until 2:00 p.m. (local), Monday, July 11, 2022.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

