Iconic Downtown Providence Apartment Building Being Converted to Condos

First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO