Providence, RI

Iconic Downtown Providence Apartment Building Being Converted to Condos

By GoLocalProv Business Team
GoLocalProv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of downtown Providence’s most iconic and historic structures is going condo. Joshua Cullion of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, appearing on GoLocal LIVE, said the project will hit the market in the next couple of months. 32 Custom House Street — which was converted from...

Comments / 2

GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Grandest Homes Offered for Just Under $6M - VIDEO

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of the grandest East Side mansions -- the Historic Thomas Poyton Ives House -- is now being offered for sale. The home has been lived in by the most prominent families in the state's history -- the Ives and Goddards. The house features...
independentri.com

NK officials say restroom renovations were long overdue

The commode conundrum with public toilets is something Ralph Mollis and the North Kingstown Town Council want to avoid. In fact, these officials could very well become heroes for paruresis plagued people. Wanting to bring a smile to those who have a strong dislike for the grim and multisensory nightmare...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For Around $1,500,000

Mott & Chace Sotheby's International is offering properties across the state in the $1.5 million range - Westerly to Warwick Neck to Providence's East Side. The properties are diverse and offer something extraordinary for every type of family. And, if you need to know the value of your home CLICK...
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Real Estate
State
New York State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
northprovidenceri.gov

The Take It Outside Grant Application Period has Opened

Rhode Island Commerce Corp. has awarded the Town of North Providence funding, Take It Outside in a statewide effort to encourage residents to have increased outdoor activities to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19. Eligible expenses, associated with the expansion of businesses to outdoors, public spaces, parking lots and sidewalks, include: chairs, tables, heat lamps, tents, outdoor igloos, outdoor greenhouses, outdoor WiFi systems, masks, hand sanitizer, security, insurance costs related to specific outdoor activities, lighting, power sources, relevant signage, bike racks, decks and other costs affiliated with the expansion to outdoors. The Department of Treasury in its guidance, FAQ#55, has identified ineligible expenses are: workforce bonuses, severance pay and legal settlements.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
westobserver.com

Where politics is on the menu in Rhode Island

Morales raved about El Ninja, on Broad Street in Providence, while Ruggerio is a regular at Zorba’s Pizza & Pub, on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. At El Ninja, I spotted a Rhode Island politician before I’d even ordered an appetizer. As I sat down on the patio, I noticed a familiar face at a nearby table, and sure enough, it was former House Speaker Gordon D. Fox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation: Route 10 repairs postponed by two weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the planned Route 10 repairs have been postponed by two weeks. Part of where Route 10 meets Route 6 was initially going to be closed starting next Friday, but it was moved to June 24. It will reopen at 5 a.m. on June 27.
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: New leadership at West Elmwood Development Corporation

West Elmwood Development Corporation, leaders in sustainable communities through housing and economic development, announced that their Deputy Director was elevated to Director of the affordable housing agency. Candace Harper has been appointed the Executive Director position at West Elmwood Housing Development Corporation (WEHDC). Candace is a leading professional in community...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: RI’s 1st new compassion center in 8 years, Sweetspot, will deliver statewide

First new center to open in more than 8 years will offer statewide delivery. For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Local businesses adjust as summer kicks into high gear

Various businesses throughout the South County region — especially tourist-dependent restaurants — are experiencing staff shortages forcing them to curtail business hours. Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, reported this week that the problem with staff shortages is widespread and affects not only hours of operations, but also days businesses are open.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA

