Iconic Downtown Providence Apartment Building Being Converted to Condos

Rhode Island Commerce Corp. has awarded the Town of North Providence funding, Take It Outside in a statewide effort to encourage residents to have increased outdoor activities to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19. Eligible expenses, associated with the expansion of businesses to outdoors, public spaces, parking lots and sidewalks, include: chairs, tables, heat lamps, tents, outdoor igloos, outdoor greenhouses, outdoor WiFi systems, masks, hand sanitizer, security, insurance costs related to specific outdoor activities, lighting, power sources, relevant signage, bike racks, decks and other costs affiliated with the expansion to outdoors. The Department of Treasury in its guidance, FAQ#55, has identified ineligible expenses are: workforce bonuses, severance pay and legal settlements.
