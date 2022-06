Georgetown Presbyterian Church was awarded two competitive grants that will enhance its mission and ministry outreach. A Delaware Community Foundation capital grant in the amount of $19,322 will fund needed renovations to the church basement, with the goal to create a a welcoming place. The basement is currently used by nonprofits with limited budgets. Addressing the basement floors is the first step. Water that seeps onto the floor when it rains interrupts the ability to hold meetings. Funds will be used to purchase an industrial dehumidifier, install a new drainage system and waterproof the floors.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO